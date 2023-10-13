Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Executive at Donald Trump’s company says ‘presidential premium’ was floated to boost bottom line

Oct 13, 2023, 12:09 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch ...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in his civil business fraud trial, Oct. 4, 2023, in New York. Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a New York appeals court Friday to halt his Manhattan civil fraud trial while they fight a court ruling that calls for dissolving companies that control some of the former president’s most prized assets, including Trump Tower. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s top corporate deputies considered adding a “presidential premium” when calculating the value of his Trump Tower penthouse, Mar-a-Lago resort and other assets during his White House years, a gambit that would’ve padded his net worth by nearly $145 million, an executive at the former president’s company testified Friday.

Trump Organization Assistant Vice President Patrick Birney said at Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that they ended up scrapping the idea, but state lawyers contend that merely going through the exercise underscores how Trump and his underlings were intent on finding ways to puff up his net worth.

Trump was expected to return to court for the trial next week when fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen was scheduled to take the witness stand, though Cohen said late Friday that he needed to attend to a medical condition that might delay the showdown. Cohen said he would testify “at the earliest opportunity.”

Birney was testifying at the end of the second week of a non-jury trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit. He is the third Trump Organization executive to take the witness stand, following former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and former Controller Jeffrey McConney.

In a pretrial decision last month, a judge ruled that Trump and his company committed years of fraud by exaggerating the value of Trump’s assets and net worth on his financial statements. Those documents were given to banks, insurers and others to make deals and secure financing. The trial concerns related allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.

In his testimony, Birney indicated Trump executives started pondering a potential “presidential premium” as they sought ways to recoup a loss in value incurred from correcting the size of Trump’s 10,996 square foot Manhattan penthouse, which had been wrongly valued for years at nearly three times that square footage.

That fix was made in Trump’s 2017 financial statement, after Forbes magazine published an article revealing the true size of the Trump Tower apartment. At the same time, the Trump Organization was going through what McConney previously dubbed a financial “clean up,” scrubbing some pay practices and financial arrangements in the wake of Trump’s election.

Birney said Trump executives considered tacking 25% onto the Trump Tower apartment’s value as a “premium for presidential personal residence.” They weighed doing the same for Trump’s winter and summer homes at Mar-a-Lago and his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, Birney said.

A “presidential summer residence” premium at the same rate would’ve added $18.9 million to the Bedminster golf club’s price tag on Trump’s annual financial statements, Birney said, increasing its listed value to about $145 million. Trump executives gamed out adding 15% premiums for other properties where Trump didn’t spend much time. At one point, they considered adding a 35% “Ex-President” premium to certain assets.

“Was applying a presidential premium to a series of assets something you would have done on your own?” state lawyer Eric Haren asked.

“No,” Birney responded.

“Who directed you?” the lawyer asked.

“I don’t really remember, but probably Allen Weisselberg,” Birney said.

Birney, who took on a central role in preparing Trump’s financial statements beginning in 2017, previously testified that Weisselberg, referring to Trump’s net worth, told him “Donald likes to see it go up.” He testified that one of their discussions happened in a Trump Tower bathroom.

Weisselberg wasn’t asked about the “presidential premium” when he testified on Tuesday and Wednesday, nor in a deposition he gave in May in the case. But he and McConney did acknowledge adding other types of premiums to Trump’s property values.

In some years, Weisselberg testified, he instructed McConney to add a 30% premium to the values listed for Trump’s golf courses on his financial statements, based on his brand and intrinsic value. McConney told the trial last week that, years before Trump became president, he added $20 million to the value of Trump’s penthouse partly because of his celebrity.

Birney said the “presidential premium” prices they calculated were removed from consideration in October 2017 and were never included in any of his financial statements.

State lawyers argue that Trump and his lieutenants used a variety of methods to boost his net worth on his annual “statements of financial condition,” but didn’t disclose them to people relying on the documents for an accurate picture of his wealth.

James, a Democrat, is seeking $250 million in penalties and wants Trump and other defendants banned from doing business in New York. Judge Arthur Engoron has already ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, but an appeals court paused that from taking effect, for now.

Trump, who’s pegged his net worth in excess of $6 billion in recent years, has estimated that his “brand” alone is worth “maybe $10 billion.” In his April deposition for the case, he called it “my most valuable asset.”

But Trump insisted he never accounted for his brand in his financial statements, testifying in April: “If I wanted to create a statement that was high, I would have put the brand on.”

Trump’s financial statements themselves aren’t as clear. Year after year, they’ve included a confusing clause suggesting that Trump’s fame was both a factor — and not a factor — in assessing his assets.

Trump’s name conveys a “high degree of quality and profitability,” which “significantly enhances” the value of his properties, the clause states. A few sentences later, it says: “The goodwill attached to the Trump name has significant financial value that has not been reflected in the preparation of this financial statement.”

__

Follow Sisak at x.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips

United States News

Associated Press

Joran van der Sloot expected to plead guilty in Natalee Holloway extortion case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Court records filed Friday indicate Joran van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, intends to plead guilty in a federal case accusing him of trying to extort money from the missing teen’s mother. A federal judge set an Oct. 18 plea and sentencing hearing for van der […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Law restricting bathroom use for Idaho transgender students to go into effect as challenge continues

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho law restricting which bathrooms transgender students can use in schools will go into effect while a court challenge plays out. Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye on Thursday denied a request by a plaintiff who is challenging the law to keep it from being enforced until the lawsuit is […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge denies bid to prohibit US border officials from turning back asylum-seekers at land crossings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday denied a bid by immigration advocates to prohibit U.S. officials from turning away asylum-seekers at border crossings with Mexico if they don’t have appointments on a mobile phone app. The ruling is a victory for the Biden administration and its approach to creating new pathways to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

US military to begin draining leaky fuel tank facility that poisoned Pearl Harbor drinking water

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The military next week plans to begin draining fuel from World War II-era underground fuel tanks in Hawaii, nearly two years after the massive facility sickened 6,000 people when it leaked jet fuel into a Pearl Harbor drinking water well. Removing the fuel is a key step toward shutting down […]

2 hours ago

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented ev...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Scenes of grief and desperation on war’s 7th day

Turmoil and misery, anger and anguish. Not even a week has passed since war exploded across Israel and neighboring Gaza. But on both sides of the heavily fortified border, the pain and fear of war is visceral. That is evident in moments easily overlooked in the chaos. In Tel Aviv, a young woman, alone in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

South Carolina man convicted of turtle smuggling charged with turtle abuse in Georgia

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A South Carolina man previously convicted of smuggling protected turtles between the United States and Hong Kong faces new allegations of turtle-related crimes in Georgia. Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested and jailed Steven Verren Baker, 43, of Holly Hill, South Carolina, on Tuesday and charged him with 15 felony counts of […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Executive at Donald Trump’s company says ‘presidential premium’ was floated to boost bottom line