ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect at large after shots fired, man wounded near ASU’s downtown Phoenix campus

Oct 13, 2023, 2:03 PM

Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting near the downtown Phoenix Arizona State University...

Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting near the downtown Phoenix Arizona State University campus. (Facebook Photo/Arizona State University Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State University Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are seeking a suspect after a man was shot and wounded near Arizona State University’s downtown Phoenix campus on Friday afternoon.

ASU police officers responded to a shooting call near First Avenue and Fillmore Street and found the victim with a gunshot wound at about 1 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect fled in a white Chevrolet Suburban with blue and red stripes, oversized rims and a cancer survivor sticker on the back.

The suspect is a Black man with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants.

No other information was available.

