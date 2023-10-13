Suspect at large after shots fired, man wounded near ASU’s downtown Phoenix campus
Oct 13, 2023, 2:03 PM
(Facebook Photo/Arizona State University Police Department)
PHOENIX — Police are seeking a suspect after a man was shot and wounded near Arizona State University’s downtown Phoenix campus on Friday afternoon.
ASU police officers responded to a shooting call near First Avenue and Fillmore Street and found the victim with a gunshot wound at about 1 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect fled in a white Chevrolet Suburban with blue and red stripes, oversized rims and a cancer survivor sticker on the back.
The suspect is a Black man with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants.
No other information was available.
