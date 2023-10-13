PHOENIX — Police are seeking a suspect after a man was shot and wounded near Arizona State University’s downtown Phoenix campus on Friday afternoon.

ASU police officers responded to a shooting call near First Avenue and Fillmore Street and found the victim with a gunshot wound at about 1 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect fled in a white Chevrolet Suburban with blue and red stripes, oversized rims and a cancer survivor sticker on the back.

The suspect is a Black man with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.