PHOENIX — Sen. Mark Kelly is getting a first-hand look at the migrant situation at the southern border he deems a “crisis.”

Kelly visited Cochise County and Nogales on Thursday, being briefed by Custom. He also met with local leaders to discuss the rise in migrant crossings and the impact that has had on local communities.

“It’s unacceptable for the burden of this continued crisis to fall on Arizona border communities. It’s straining the resources of counties and small towns, stretching Border Patrol thin, and leading to more unpredictable wait times at the ports of entry,” Kelly said in a release.

“This is a federal government responsibility. I’m going to keep pushing for the staffing and resources needed for a secure, humane, orderly process at the border.”

While in southern Arizona, the senator explained how he is pushing for a stronger response from the federal government to help with the burden on border communities, like Nogales, that the surge in migrants is causing.

The help would come in the way of additional staffing and resources, as well as increases in Border Patrol hiring and pay.

