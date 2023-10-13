Close
US 60 east of metro Phoenix reopens in both directions after crash

Oct 13, 2023, 1:16 PM | Updated: 3:58 pm

A map shows where U.S. 60, the highway between the Phoenix area and Globe, was closed in both direc...

U.S. 60, the highway between the Phoenix area and Globe, was closed in both directions Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, after a serious crash. (Arizona Department of Transportation Map)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Map)

BY KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The highway between the Phoenix area and Globe was closed in both directions Friday afternoon for multiple hours after a serious crash, authorities said.

U.S. 60 was shut down between State Route 177 in Superior and the community of Top-Of-The-World (milepost 235), about 70 miles east of downtown Phoenix. It reopened around 4 p.m.

The crash was at milepost 233.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised motorists to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

No other information was immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

