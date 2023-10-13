PHOENIX — The highway between the Phoenix area and Globe was closed in both directions Friday afternoon for multiple hours after a serious crash, authorities said.

U.S. 60 was shut down between State Route 177 in Superior and the community of Top-Of-The-World (milepost 235), about 70 miles east of downtown Phoenix. It reopened around 4 p.m.

The crash was at milepost 233.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised motorists to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

No other information was immediately available.

