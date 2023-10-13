Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Schumer says he’s leading a bipartisan group of senators to Israel to show ‘unwavering’ US support

Oct 13, 2023, 6:29 AM

FILE - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks during a news conference after meet...

FILE - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks during a news conference after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese officials, at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Oct. 9, 2023. Schumer is headed to Israel this weekend to discuss what resources the United States can provide for its war against Hamas. The New York Democrat's office said Friday he's leading a bipartisan group of senators to the country “to show the United States' unwavering support." (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is headed to Israel this weekend to discuss what resources the United States can provide for its war against Hamas.

Schumer, D-N.Y., is leading a bipartisan group of senators to the country “to show the United States’ unwavering support for Israel,” his office said. Schumer is the first Jewish majority leader of the Senate and the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the U.S.

The visit comes as Congress is considering how much money and equipment to send to Israel and as two other high-ranking officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretry Lloyd Austin, have visited in recent days.

Schumer’s office said he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and senior opposition figure Benny Gantz, who is part of a newly formed wartime cabinet in Israel. His office has not released the names of the senators who will be traveling with him.

The majority leader just this week returned from a trip to China, where he pressured officials to condemn the brutal attack on Israel by Hamas.

The U.S. officials are talking to Israeli officials about what kind of aid is needed to defend against attacks from Hamas and is seeking to avoid an expanded Middle East conflict.

The Israeli military directed some 1 million civilians to evacuate northern Gaza “for their own safety and protection,” ahead of a feared Israeli ground offensive. Gaza’s Hamas rulers responded by calling on Palestinians to “remain steadfast in your homes and to stand firm” against Israel.

Schumer’s visit comes as the Senate is set to return to Washington on Tuesday and debate how much money and equipment to send to Israel and whether to tie an aid package with money for Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invasion.

United States News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Wa...

Associated Press

Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach

Republicans chose Rep. Jim Jordan as their new nominee for House speaker on Friday during internal voting.

13 minutes ago

Israeli and American flags wave during a "Stand With Israel Rally" on Oct. 13, 2023, in Washington,...

Kevin Stone

Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona wants to divert Iranian assets to Israel after Hamas attacks

U.S. Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona introduced a bill this week to support Israel by diverting assets confiscated from Iran.

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Annual window to shop for Medicare Advantage plans returns on Sunday

Open enrollment for Medicare opens Sunday, and seniors could have dozens of options. During the enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7, people will have the opportunity to choose between traditional Medicare and privately run Medicare Advantage plans in their area, as well as prescription drug plans. But research shows that most people don’t bother shopping. […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in child care death of 4-month-old

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a 4-month-old who died after she placed him to sleep on his abdomen in the child care center she operated out of her basement. A judge sentenced Amanda Hickey, 48, on Friday after families […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Advocacy group says a migrant has died on US border after medical issue in outdoor waiting area

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A migrant in a waiting area between two border walls has died this week after a medical emergency, a migrant advocacy group said. U.S. authorities confirmed Friday that someone died but gave few details. The migrant was a 29-year-old woman from Guinea who died Wednesday after encountering medical problems at an […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Clemency denied for ex-police officer facing execution in 1995 murders of coworker, 2 others

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An ex-New Orleans police officer awaiting execution for the murders of a fellow officer and two other people during a 1995 restaurant robbery lost a chance at clemency Friday during a meeting of Louisiana’s pardon board. Antoinette Frank’s bid for a clemency hearing failed on a 2-2 vote following emotional […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Schumer says he’s leading a bipartisan group of senators to Israel to show ‘unwavering’ US support