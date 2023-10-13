Close
PHOENIX — Officials are encouraging people heading to Tempe’s Four Peaks Oktoberfest this weekend to use mass transit to avoid street closures and parking hassles.

The long-running Bavarian-themed festival will celebrate its 50th year Friday (5 p.m.-midnight), Saturday (10 a.m.-midnight) and Sunday (10 a.m.-8 p.m.) at Tempe Town Lake.

The East Valley city’s transit system consists of 13 bus routes, six free Orbit circulated buses, nine light rail stations and the Tempe Streetcar.

Valley Metro light rail trains stop near the event site at Mill Avenue and Third Street, and the Tempe Streetcar stops at Tempe Beach Park and Rio Salado Parkway.

Passengers can board the streetcar or light rail from the free park-and-ride lot at Dorsey Lane/Apache Boulevard. Light rail connections can be made from the park-and-rides at McClintock Drive/Apache and Price Road/Apache.

What streets are closed for Tempe’s Oktoberfest

The following streets near the event site were closed Friday morning and are scheduled to stay that way until 6 a.m. Monday.

  • Westbound Rio Salado Parkway between Mill Avenue and Lakeside Drive.
  • Eastbound Rio Salado Parkway between Hardy Drive and Mill Avenue.
  • Southbound Mill Avenue between Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway. (The sidewalk will also be closed, but northbound Mill Avenue will remain open.)
  • Northbound Ash Avenue at Third Street.
  • Eastbound First Street at Rio Salado Parkway.

Additional restrictions could be implemented as warranted, officials said.

Bus routes 48 and 62 will be detoured through the end of service Sunday.

What is there to do at Four Peaks Oktoberfest?

As always, the Four Peaks Oktoberfest features German beer and food, carnival rides, live music and dancing, games and more, with activities for all ages.

The fun includes live comedy shows, the traditional stein-holding competition and dachshund races.

This year’s version has more rides and new menu items, such as gourmet pretzels and strudels.

The musical lineup ranges from rock to pop to country to German polka.

For visitors old enough to consume alcoholic beverages, admission for Friday and Saturday is $16 for online presale tickets and $20 at the gate.

Entry is free Sunday for everyone and all weekend for attendees under 21.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

