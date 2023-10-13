Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Oct 13, 2023, 11:00 AM

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to the Grand Canyon State next week for a moderated conversation at Northern Arizona University as part of her college tour.

Harris will host the event, designed to “energize, engage, and partner with young people throughout the country,” at the Flagstaff university on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The vice president is expected to speak on issues affecting young people in the U.S., including reproductive freedom, gun safety, voting rights and mental health.

Why is Kamala Harris’ college tour coming to Arizona?

Harris is on a nationwide college tour that began on the East Coast in September.

The NAU stop is the ninth on the tour, which is focusing on colleges that are Hispanic-serving institutions.

Harris has made it a point to visit universities during her tenure, visiting 18 campuses in 2023. She spent time at 14 colleges in 2022.

When was Kamala Harris last in Arizona?

Harris has spent time in Arizona twice so far this year.

The first was in January, when she attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Ten West Link transmission line in Tonopah.

Most recently, Harris visited Phoenix and the Gila River Indian Community in July.

That trip was part of the Biden Administration’s Investing in America Tour.

