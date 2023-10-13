Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Ford recalls over 238,000 Explorers to replace axle bolts that can fail after US opens investigation

Oct 13, 2023, 5:51 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 238,000 Explorers in the U.S. because a rear axle bolt can fail, potentially causing a loss of drive power or allowing the SUVs to roll away while in park.

The recall comes after U.S. safety regulators opened an investigation into the problem after getting two complaints that repairs didn’t work in two previous recalls this year and in 2022.

Affected are certain Explorers from the 2020 through 2022 model years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday on its website that the rear axle horizontal mounting bolt can fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace a bushing and the rear axle bolt. They also will inspect the rear axle cover for damage near the bolt hole and replace the cover if damage is found. Owners will be notified by letter starting Nov. 6.

Ford said in documents that it knows of 396 reports of rear axle bolt failures, and fewer than 5% caused loss of power or let vehicles roll while they were in park. The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

NHTSA opened its investigation in June after getting complaints alleging loss of power due to failure of rear axle bolts even though the Explorers had received repairs under the previous recalls.

Ford’s remedy was to update software that automatically applied the parking brake to keep the vehicles from rolling away. But the agency said in documents that there was no remedy addressing the failed axle bolt.

Ford said Friday that it was replacing axle bolts under service campaigns before the latest recall.

United States News

FILE - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm testifies during a House Science, Space, and Technology C...

Associated Press

Biden awards $7 billion for clean hydrogen hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels

WASHINGTON (AP) — Clean-energy projects in seven states from Pennsylvania to California have been selected by the Biden administration for a $7 billion program to kickstart development and production of hydrogen fuel, a key component of President Joe Biden’s agenda to slow climate change. His goal is to establish seven regional hydrogen hubs to help […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2023. Federal authorities...

Associated Press

Fear and confusion mark key moments of Lahaina residents’ 911 calls during deadly wildfire

Maui County officials released two hours of audio of 911 calls to The Associated Press that were recorded as frantic residents tried to escape the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century. The inferno that engulfed Lahaina killed at least 98 people and leveled more than 2,000 buildings, most of them homes. Here are chronological summaries […]

5 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Oct. 11, 2023, in...

Associated Press

Biden is talking about green energy and jobs in Pennsylvania again. Will his message break through?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is returning to Pennsylvania to use the critical battleground state again as a backdrop for some of his favorite political themes, championing steep increases in public works spending and detailing how bolstering green energy can spur U.S. manufacturing. This time, he’ll be in Philadelphia to announce that it will […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage kills 1 police officer and wounds another

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed and a second officer was wounded when they confronted people breaking into a car at Philadelphia International Airport, police said. A person who was brought to a hospital privately and died there may have been involved in the Thursday night shooting but investigators haven’t […]

8 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. The Supreme Court avoid...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court avoided disaster when a hunk of marble fell in a courtyard used by justices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court avoided a catastrophic accident last year when an enormous piece of marble at least two feet in length crashed to the ground in an interior courtyard used by the justices and their aides, according to several Supreme Court employees. The incident, which the court still fails to acknowledge publicly, […]

9 hours ago

FILE - People listen to speakers during the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington at the Linc...

Associated Press

After years of erasure, Black queer leaders rise to prominence in Congress and activism

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington this summer, a few Black queer advocates spoke passionately before the main program about the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ+ rights. As some of them got up to speak, the crowd was still noticeably small. Hope Giselle, a speaker who is Black and trans, […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Ford recalls over 238,000 Explorers to replace axle bolts that can fail after US opens investigation