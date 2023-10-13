2 teens dead after UTV rollover crash in northeast Phoenix desert

PHOENIX — Two teenage girls died Thursday afternoon following a rollover crash involving a Utility Terrain Vehicle in a desert area in northeast Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a serious crash just after 2 p.m. near 64th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the UTV upside down and the girls, who had been pronounced dead by fire personnel.

The victims’ identities were released Friday: 15-year-old Madeline Cross and 16-year-old Rylan Lee Poggi.

No further details were made available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Rylan Lee Poggi as Rylan Cross, which was the name initially provided by the Phoenix Police Department.

