2 teens dead after UTV rollover crash in north Phoenix desert

PHOENIX — Two teen girls died Thursday afternoon following a rollover crash involving a Utility Terrain Vehicle in the north Phoenix desert area, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a serious crash just after 2 p.m. near 64th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the UTV upside down and the girls, who had been pronounced dead by fire personnel.

No further details were released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

