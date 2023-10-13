Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police searching for suspect in Peoria Ace Hardware store robbery

Oct 13, 2023, 6:23 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in an armed robbery last month at a Peoria hardware store.

Authorities said the robbery happened around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the Ace Hardware at Cactus Road and 75th Avenue.

The suspect allegedly took several pieces of merchandise. He was approached by the victims inside the store and allegedly threatened them with a knife before leaving the store.

He is described as a 20- to 30-year-old Black male, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds, with black curly hair and a beard.

During the robbery, the suspect was wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants with a red and blue stripe on both sides near the knees. He also had a green backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective D. Ayeres at 623-773-8958, the Peooria Police Tip Line at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

