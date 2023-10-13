Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Person accused in fatal shooting of 2 in Georgia dies by suicide while fleeing, police say

Oct 12, 2023, 6:42 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — A person suspected of fatally shooting two people on Thursday near a dental office northwest of Atlanta died by suicide when officers tried to stop the individual’s vehicle, police said.

The Cobb County Police Department said in a Facebook post that their major crimes unit is investigating a double homicide that happened near a dentist’s office in Smyrna.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a person approached the business and then shot and killed two people who were known to that person, police said.

The suspected shooter then fled in a vehicle that was spotted later, according to law enforcement. When police tried to stop it, the person died by suicide.

No further information was immediately released, including the names of the people involved.

