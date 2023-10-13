PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a ghost tour or a concert.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Arizona State Fair Day: Each day Time: Noon to 9 p.m. Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)



Cham Pang Lanes Drag Brunch Day: Sunday Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Venue: Cham Pang Lanes (903 N. 2nd St.)



6LACK at The Van Buren Day: Friday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: The Van Buren (401 W. Van Buren St.)



Walker Hayes Day: Friday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)



Romeo Santos at Footprint Center Day: Friday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)



Becky G Day: Saturday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)



Intocable Evolucion Tour Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday Venue: Orpheum Theatre Phoenix (203 W. Adams)



Chelsea Handler at Arizona Financial Theatre Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.)



Janell Monae at Arizona Financial Theatre Day: Sunday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.)



Tempe

Four Peaks Brewing Company’s 8th Annual Brewery Ghost Tours Day: Sunday Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Venue: Four Peaks Brewing Company (1340 E. 8th St., Ste. 104)



Desert Nights, Rising Stars 2023 Free Public Reading with Joy Harjo Day: Saturday Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Venue: Carson Ballroom, Old Main, ASU Tempe (400 E. Tyler Mall)



Four Peaks Oktoberfest Day: Friday through Sunday Time: Varies Venue: Tempe Town Lake (80 W. Rio Salado Parkway)



TINA at ASU Gammage Day: Friday through Sunday Time: Varies Venue: ASU Gammage (1200 S. Forest Ave.)



Chandler

A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney Day: Sunday Time: 3 p.m. Venue: Chandler Center For The Arts (250 North Arizona Ave.)



The Wallflowers Day: Friday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Gila River Resorts and Casinos – Wild Horse Pass (5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd.)



Mesa Celebrate Mesa Day: Saturday Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: Red Mountain Soccer Complex (905 N. Sunvalley Blvd.)



Fall Festival Day: Daily until Oct. 29; closed on Mondays Time: Varies Venue: Vertuccio Farms (4011 S. Power Rd.)



Scottsdale Maricopa County Home Show Day: Friday through Sunday Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale (16601 N. Pima Rd.)



Queen Creek

Annual Pumpkin and Chili Party Day: Daily until Oct. 29 Time: Varies Venue: Schnepf Farms (24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.)



