ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 13-15

Oct 13, 2023, 4:05 AM

Tiesto is set to perform at Goldrush Music Festival at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. This photo is f...

Tiesto is set to perform at Goldrush Music Festival at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. This photo is from the 2023 Veld Music Festival at Downsview Park on August 06, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a ghost tour or a concert.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • Arizona State Fair
    • Day: Each day
    • Time: Noon to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)
  • Walker Hayes
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 7 p.m.
    • Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)
  • Becky G
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 7 p.m.
    • Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)
  • Intocable Evolucion Tour
    • Day: Saturday and Sunday
    • Time: 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday
    • Venue: Orpheum Theatre Phoenix (203 W. Adams)

Tempe

  • Four Peaks Oktoberfest
    • Day: Friday through Sunday
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue: Tempe Town Lake (80 W. Rio Salado Parkway)
  • TINA at ASU Gammage
    • Day: Friday through Sunday
    • Time:  Varies
    • Venue: ASU Gammage (1200 S. Forest Ave.)

Chandler

  • The Wallflowers
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Gila River Resorts and Casinos – Wild Horse Pass (5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd.)

Mesa

  • Celebrate Mesa
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Venue: Red Mountain Soccer Complex (905 N. Sunvalley Blvd.)
  • Fall Festival
    • Day: Daily until Oct. 29; closed on Mondays
    • Time: Varies
    • Venue:  Vertuccio Farms (4011 S. Power Rd.)

Scottsdale

  • Maricopa County Home Show
    • Day: Friday through Sunday
    • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale (16601 N. Pima Rd.)

Queen Creek

 

