Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 13-15
Oct 13, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a ghost tour or a concert.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Arizona State Fair
- Day: Each day
- Time: Noon to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)
- Cham Pang Lanes Drag Brunch
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Venue: Cham Pang Lanes (903 N. 2nd St.)
- 6LACK at The Van Buren
- Day: Friday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: The Van Buren (401 W. Van Buren St.)
- Walker Hayes
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)
- Romeo Santos at Footprint Center
- Day: Friday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson St.)
- Becky G
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Arizona State Fair (1826 W. McDowell Rd.)
- Intocable Evolucion Tour
- Day: Saturday and Sunday
- Time: 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday
- Venue: Orpheum Theatre Phoenix (203 W. Adams)
- Chelsea Handler at Arizona Financial Theatre
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.)
- Janell Monae at Arizona Financial Theatre
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.)
Tempe
- Four Peaks Brewing Company’s 8th Annual Brewery Ghost Tours
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Venue: Four Peaks Brewing Company (1340 E. 8th St., Ste. 104)
- Desert Nights, Rising Stars 2023 Free Public Reading with Joy Harjo
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Carson Ballroom, Old Main, ASU Tempe (400 E. Tyler Mall)
- Four Peaks Oktoberfest
- Day: Friday through Sunday
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Tempe Town Lake (80 W. Rio Salado Parkway)
- TINA at ASU Gammage
- Day: Friday through Sunday
- Time: Varies
- Venue: ASU Gammage (1200 S. Forest Ave.)
Chandler
- A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Venue: Chandler Center For The Arts (250 North Arizona Ave.)
- The Wallflowers
- Day: Friday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Gila River Resorts and Casinos – Wild Horse Pass (5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd.)
Mesa
- Celebrate Mesa
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: Red Mountain Soccer Complex (905 N. Sunvalley Blvd.)
- Fall Festival
- Day: Daily until Oct. 29; closed on Mondays
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Vertuccio Farms (4011 S. Power Rd.)
Scottsdale
- Maricopa County Home Show
- Day: Friday through Sunday
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale (16601 N. Pima Rd.)
Queen Creek
- Annual Pumpkin and Chili Party
- Day: Daily until Oct. 29
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Schnepf Farms (24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.)
