Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Judge scolds prosecutors as she delays hearing for co-defendant in Trump classified documents case

Oct 12, 2023, 1:12 PM

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and pa...

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump's lawyers have asked a judge to postpone his Florida classified documents trial until after next year’s presidential election. The lawyers say they have not received all the records they need to prepare Trump's defense. (Department of Justice via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Department of Justice via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A judge on Thursday scolded federal prosecutors in the classified documents case against Donald Trump as she postponed a hearing to determine if the lawyer for one of the former president’s co-defendants had a conflict of interest.

“I admonish the government for wasting the court’s time,” U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon told prosecutors, saying they had presented arguments during Thursday’s hearing that had not been properly raised in earlier court filings.

She said she would continue the hearing at a later date for Walt Nauta, a Trump valet charged with conspiring with Trump to conceal classified documents from investigators.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team had asked for hearings to ensure that Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira were aware of potential conflicts because their lawyers have represented other key figures in the case. Both men were charged alongside Trump with obstructing government efforts to recover classified documents hoarded at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida estate.

Prosecutors have said in court filings that the multiple representations could create a conflict by causing a lawyer to betray the confidences of a current or former client, or “pull punches,” during cross-examination.

In Nauta’s case, his attorney, Stanley Woodward, has represented at least seven other witnesses in the probe, prosecutors say, including a Mar-a-Lago information technology worker the Justice Department says was asked to delete the surveillance video.

That individual retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers, struck a cooperation deal and provided information that incriminated Trump and helped produce a new indictment in July against the former president, Nauta and De Oliveira, prosecutors have said.

During Thursday’s hearing, prosecutor David Harbach, a member of Smith’s team, said that worker would be called as a government witness and questioned — and also cross-examined — about his change in testimony. He said it would be a conflict for Woodward, who as the worker’s former lawyer would presumably be privy to the confidences of his one-time client, to be permitted to cross-examine his client — a point Cannon said had not been previously argued.

Woodward has denied any conflict and said prosecutors have no way of knowing what he knows or doesn’t know about what his client communicated to him.

At a hearing earlier in the day, De Oliveira said under questioning from Cannon that he understood the concerns arising from his lawyer’s former representation of three government witnesses. Nonetheless, he wanted to keep his attorney, John Irving. Cannon ruled that he could.

Irving told the judge he did not foresee a conflict, saying there was nothing the witnesses — who are now represented by a new lawyer — could reveal that is not already known by the government or that would be problematic for De Oliveira.

De Oliveira is accused of lying to investigators when he claimed — falsely, prosecutors say — he hadn’t even seen boxes moved into Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House. Prosecutors say he also conspired with Trump and Nauta to try to delete surveillance footage from the property to prevent it from being turned over to the grand jury. De Oliveira has pleaded not guilty.

___

Tucker reported from Washington.

United States News

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to ambush that killed 2 officers and wounded 5 in South Carolina

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A 79-year-old South Carolina man avoided a possible death sentence Thursday by agreeing to plead guilty to ambushing police officers coming to his home, killing two of the officers and wounding five others. Frederick Hopkins court appearance was unannounced and reporters following the widely publicized case were not in the courtroom […]

8 minutes ago

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, left, stands on stage during a debate against Republican gub...

Associated Press

Republican challenger uses forum to try to nationalize Kentucky governor’s race

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron tried pushing national politics to the forefront of the governor’s race in GOP-trending Kentucky, while Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear played up the state’s record-setting economic growth under his leadership as the rivals squared off at a forum Thursday. In the first of several crucial faceoffs before the Nov. 7 election, […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty, gets 7 years in prison on charges related to Chicago officer’s killing

CHICAGO (AP) — A man pleaded guilty to charges Thursday in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Eric Morgan, 25, entered the plea to charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, battery and obstruction of justice. French, 29, was slain […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

17 Florida sheriff’s deputies accused of stealing about $500,000 in pandemic relief funds

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Seventeen Florida sheriff’s deputies appeared in court Thursday on charges that they stole about half a million dollars in pandemic relief funds. The Broward County deputies, who are charged separately, are accused of a range of crimes, according to court records. Most are charged with wire fraud, which carries a […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Douglas Clark, convicted murderer and half of the Sunset Strip Killers, dies of natural causes

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Serial killer Douglas Daniel Clark, who was sentenced to death for six grisly murders in California during the early 1980s, has died of natural causes, officials said Thursday. He was 75. Clark, who’d been housed at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, died Wednesday at an outside medical facility, according to a […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Social Security Administration office is seen in Mount Prospect, Ill., Oct. 12, 202...

Associated Press

What to know about the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans will see a modest increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment is added to Social Security payments. The 3.2% raise is intended to help meet higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. The average recipient will see an increase […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Judge scolds prosecutors as she delays hearing for co-defendant in Trump classified documents case