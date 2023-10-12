Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

What to know about the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment

Oct 12, 2023, 12:26 PM

FILE - The U.S. Social Security Administration office is seen in Mount Prospect, Ill., Oct. 12, 202...

FILE - The U.S. Social Security Administration office is seen in Mount Prospect, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022. About 71 million people including retirees, disabled people and children receive Social Security benefits. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans will see a modest increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment is added to Social Security payments.

The 3.2% raise is intended to help meet higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. The average recipient will see an increase of about $54 per month, according to government estimates. That’s a smaller percentage than last year, because consumer prices have eased, and the COLA is tied to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.

Still, Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and Disability Policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, says increased Medicare premiums will “absorb a disproportionate share of the COLA for most people.” One premium is rising by an estimated 6%, or roughly $9.90 a month.

“Seniors and people with disabilities tend to spend a greater share of their incomes on health care, and medical prices are rising faster than overall inflation,” she said, adding that most people will still get higher benefit checks overall.

Here’s what to keep in mind:

HOW DOES SOCIAL SECURITY WORK?

The Social Security program pays roughly $1.4 trillion in benefits to more than 71 million people each year, including low-income individuals with disabilities.

The short answer is that taxes fund Social Security. The government uses taxes from working people to pay benefits to people who have already retired, people who are disabled, the survivors of workers who have died, and dependents of beneficiaries.

While the money is used to pay people currently receiving benefits, any unused money goes to the Social Security trust fund. Some of the money in the trust, together with the Social Security contributions of people in the workforce, pay for future benefits.

To determine what amount of Social Security you’ll receive, the government calculates a percentage of your highest wages from your top 35 years of earning, factoring in when you choose to start receiving benefits.

HOW IS THE COST OF LIVING ADJUSTMENT CALCULATED?

The COLA is calculated according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, but there are calls to use a different index — one that measures price changes based on the spending patterns of the elderly — like healthcare, food and medicine costs.

“Seniors tend to spend more on medical care in general, including some out of pocket expenses like prescription drug costs, that can be very significant,” said Mark Hamrick, Senior Economic Analyst at Bankrate. “Of course, food, shelter, and energy costs are all still elevated. Those are thing most people cannot go without.”

IS THE TRUST RUNNING OUT OF MONEY?

Future problems with the fund have long been predicted, largely because of demographic shifts. As birthrates decline, fewer people become workers, which results in fewer payments of payroll taxes. Meanwhile, more Baby Boomers are retiring and collecting Social Security.

The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released in March said the program’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits beginning in 2033. If the trust fund is depleted, the government will be able to pay only 77% of scheduled benefits, the report said.

“If you think about the modest decrease this year, the reality is that people would be looking at a more than 20% cut, if the administration fails to address the shortfall,” Hamrick said. “The gospel is, ‘You can’t touch Social Security.’ The longer this problem is unresolved, the less optimal the solutions become.”

___

The Associated Press receives support from Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.

United States News

Associated Press

Attorney general investigates fatal police shooting of former elite fencer at his New York home

A New York man killed after police said he came at them with swords in his hands was a former elite fencer who won a medal for the United States at the Pan American Games in 1995. The state attorney general’s office said Thursday that it had opened a probe into the killing of Alan […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

South Carolina man pleads guilty to ambush that killed 2 officers and wounded 5

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A 79-year-old South Carolina man avoided a possible death sentence Thursday by agreeing to plead guilty to ambushing police officers coming to his home, killing two of the officers and wounding five others. Frederick Hopkins court appearance was unannounced and reporters following the widely publicized case were not in the courtroom […]

2 hours ago

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, left, stands on stage during a debate against Republican gub...

Associated Press

Republican challenger uses forum to try to nationalize Kentucky governor’s race

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron tried pushing national politics to the forefront of the governor’s race in GOP-trending Kentucky, while Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear played up the state’s record-setting economic growth under his leadership as the rivals squared off at a forum Thursday. In the first of several crucial faceoffs before the Nov. 7 election, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty, gets 7 years in prison on charges related to Chicago officer’s killing

CHICAGO (AP) — A man pleaded guilty to charges Thursday in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Eric Morgan, 25, entered the plea to charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, battery and obstruction of justice. French, 29, was slain […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

17 Florida sheriff’s deputies accused of stealing about $500,000 in pandemic relief funds

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Seventeen Florida sheriff’s deputies appeared in court Thursday on charges that they stole about half a million dollars in pandemic relief funds. The Broward County deputies, who are charged separately, are accused of a range of crimes, according to court records. Most are charged with wire fraud, which carries a […]

2 hours ago

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and pa...

Associated Press

Judge scolds prosecutors as she delays hearing for co-defendant in Trump classified documents case

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A judge on Thursday scolded federal prosecutors in the classified documents case against Donald Trump as she postponed a hearing to determine if the lawyer for one of the former president’s co-defendants had a conflict of interest. “I admonish the government for wasting the court’s time,” U.S. District Judge Aileen […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

What to know about the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment