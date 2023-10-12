Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix wins $2M during historic drawing
Oct 12, 2023, 12:00 PM
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
PHOENIX – A West Valley Powerball player won a pretty sweet consolation prize during Wednesday night’s near-record drawing.
A ticket purchased at the Shell gas station at 67th Avenue and Cactus Road in Peoria matched all five white balls, which is good for $1 million. But because the player added the $1 Power Play multiplier option to the $2 entry, the payout was doubled to $2 million.
Five other Arizona tickets, including four sold in the Phoenix area, each matched four white numbers plus the Powerball to win a combined $300,000.
An entry purchased at the Safeway at Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard in Phoenix’s Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood included the Power Play option, resulting in a $100,000 payday.
In addition, tickets sold at the following locations each won $50,000:
- Circle K at 32nd Street and Greenway Road in Phoenix.
- QuikTrip at 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Peoria.
- Circle K at Higley Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa.
- Terrible’s at 19985 N. Highway 93 in White Hills.
What are the numbers from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing?
With the jackpot at a whopping $1.765 billion, Wednesday’s winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52 and 64, with a red Powerball 10.
One ticket sold in the mountain community of Frazier Park, California, matched everything to hit the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The winner can choose between the full amount in 30 annual payments or a lump sum of $774.1 million.
Here’s a list of the 10 largest jackpots in Powerball history, with the states where the winning tickets were purchased:
- $2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022, California.
- $1.765 billion, Oct. 11, 2023, California.
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016, California, Florida, Tennessee.
- $1.08 billion, July 19, 2023, California.
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019, Wisconsin.
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017, Massachusetts.
- $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023, Washington.
- $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021, Maryland.
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021, California.
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018, Iowa, New York.
