PHOENIX – A West Valley Powerball player won a pretty sweet consolation prize during Wednesday night’s near-record drawing.

A ticket purchased at the Shell gas station at 67th Avenue and Cactus Road in Peoria matched all five white balls, which is good for $1 million. But because the player added the $1 Power Play multiplier option to the $2 entry, the payout was doubled to $2 million.

Five other Arizona tickets, including four sold in the Phoenix area, each matched four white numbers plus the Powerball to win a combined $300,000.

An entry purchased at the Safeway at Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard in Phoenix’s Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood included the Power Play option, resulting in a $100,000 payday.

In addition, tickets sold at the following locations each won $50,000:

Circle K at 32nd Street and Greenway Road in Phoenix.

QuikTrip at 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Peoria.

Circle K at Higley Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa.

Terrible’s at 19985 N. Highway 93 in White Hills.

What are the numbers from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing?

With the jackpot at a whopping $1.765 billion, Wednesday’s winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52 and 64, with a red Powerball 10.

One ticket sold in the mountain community of Frazier Park, California, matched everything to hit the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The winner can choose between the full amount in 30 annual payments or a lump sum of $774.1 million.

Here’s a list of the 10 largest jackpots in Powerball history, with the states where the winning tickets were purchased:

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022, California. $1.765 billion, Oct. 11, 2023, California. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016, California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.08 billion, July 19, 2023, California. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019, Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017, Massachusetts. $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023, Washington. $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021, Maryland. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021, California. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018, Iowa, New York.

