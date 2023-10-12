Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

An upset father shoots a youth football coach over his son’s playing time, police say

Oct 12, 2023, 7:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. LOUIS (AP) — A youth football coach in St. Louis has been hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot at practice, allegedly by a father who was upset about his son’s playing time, authorities said.

Shaquille Latimore, 30, was shot multiple times Tuesday evening at Sherman Park. Daryl Clemmons, 43, later turned himself in, police said. He was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Clemmons does not yet have an attorney who could speak on his behalf, according to Missouri’s online court-reporting system. A call to a phone number listed for him went unanswered. He remains jailed without bond.

Relatives told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Shaquille Latimore has undergone surgery and is in good spirits.

Shaquille Latimore coaches a little league football team made up primarily of 7- and 8-year-olds, his mother, SeMiko Latimore, told the newspaper.

Shaquille Latimore told police that Clemmons was “upset with him for not starting his son,” according to a probable cause statement provided Thursday by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

SeMiko Latimore called the shooting “senseless.”

“We’re supposed to be bringing these kids off the streets and teaching them what to do, what not to do. We’ve got all these kids traumatized because their coach was shot in front of them,” she said. “He could have easily hit one of those children.”

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is partnering with the city to offer counseling to the players and others who witnessed the shooting.

United States News

Associated Press

Douglas Clark, convicted murderer and half of the Sunset Strip Killers, dies of natural causes

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Serial killer Douglas Daniel Clark, who was sentenced to death for six grisly murders in California during the early 1980s, has died of natural causes, officials said Thursday. He was 75. Clark, who’d been housed at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, died Wednesday at an outside medical facility, according to a […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - The U.S. Social Security Administration office is seen in Mount Prospect, Ill., Oct. 12, 202...

Associated Press

What to know about the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans will see a modest increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment is added to Social Security payments. The 3.2% raise is intended to help meet higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. The average recipient will see an increase […]

23 minutes ago

Palestinians evacuate wounded people after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaz...

Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Crippling airstrikes and humanitarian crisis in war’s 6th day

Scenes of war can burst with noise or carry a startling stillness. They are both the blast of a howitzer and red roses on a gravesite. As a sixth day of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians wore on Thursday with pulverizing attacks and a growing humanitarian crisis, the images that emerged evoked the battle’s cacophony […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby

MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho, after a gas line exploded at nearby rural intersection late Thursday morning. Canyon County Sheriff’s spokesperson Joe Decker said he did not yet know if any injuries were reported in connection with the explosion in southwestern Idaho but said people […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

With funding for Kansas schools higher, the attorney general wants to close their lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Republican attorney general asked the state’s highest court to reward the GOP-controlled Legislature for following through on a decade’s worth of court-mandated education funding increases by making it harder for local school districts to force higher spending in the future. Attorney General Kris Kobach’s office wants the Kansas Supreme Court […]

3 hours ago

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is Grazer, the winner of the 2023 Fat Bear Cont...

Associated Press

Don’t mess with this mama bear: Grazer easily wins popular Fat Bear Contest at Alaska national park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — When it comes to packing on the pounds to survive an Alaska winter, this year’s undisputed champ is Grazer. Grazer, also known as Bear 128 to the fans of Fat Bear Week at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve, won this year’s contest, handily defeating Chunk 108,321 to 23,134 in the […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

An upset father shoots a youth football coach over his son’s playing time, police say