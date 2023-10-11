Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Prominent patrol leader in NYC Orthodox Jewish community sentenced to 17 years for raping teenager

Oct 11, 2023, 2:55 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


New York (AP) — The founder of an influential anti-crime group was sentenced to 17 years in prison Wednesday for raping a teenage girl placed in his care as a result of his prominent position in Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish community.

Jacob Daskal, 64, pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges in federal court in Brooklyn that he groomed and sexually abused a 15-year-old after she moved in with him and his wife to escape a troubled family situation.

At an emotional sentencing on Wednesday, Daskal begged for forgiveness, expressing his “overwhelming regret” for his actions while dozens of his supporters, including eight of his adult children, sat weeping and praying in the packed courtroom.

At the time of the sexual abuse, Daskal led the Borough Park Shomrim Society, a volunteer crime patrol group with close ties to the New York Police Department. It is one of several private organizations that serve as a de facto police force within the city’s insular Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods.

Daskal was introduced to the girl in 2017 by her relatives, who were seeking guidance from the Shomrim about how to address ongoing family issues. The 15-year-old initially moved in with Daskal and his wife in Brooklyn and was later moved to their summer home in South Fallsburg, New York, roughly three hours north of the city.

In each location, Daskal subjected her to “nightly rape sessions,” according to a statement written by the victim and read aloud in court by a prosecutor, Erin Reid. The teenager initially looked up to Daskal as a “savior and father figure,” the statement said, adding that he violated that trust by convincing her that sex was in her “best interest.”

When she told a friend, Daskal threatened her, according to prosecutors, repeatedly mentioning that he “had police protection and was a ‘big’ guy in the Jewish community.” At one point, he asked her to sign a letter affirming that the sexual abuse was “therapy,” prosecutors alleged.

Daskal was caught after the victim disclosed the abuse to a mentor in 2018, who helped her report it to police.

“The defendant was a man with immense power in his community,” said Brooklyn Federal Judge Nicholas Garaufis. “At every stage of this crime the defendant abused that power.”

In his own sentencing memo, Daskal touted his role as founder of the Borough Park Shomrim. He said he enjoyed being the “go-to guy for community members needs and concerns, and the NYPD.”

Shomrim groups operate in several of New York’s Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods, deterring street crimes, responding to distress calls, and acting as liaisons between the city’s police departments and a predominantly Yiddish-speaking population with specific cultural customs.

They have also faced allegations of vigilantism and discriminatory practices against Black residents who live alongside the city’s Orthodox enclaves. For some critics, they are seen as a powerful barrier to reporting sex crimes within the close-knit religious neighborhoods.

“Everything about this case is emblematic of the way the Orthodox community handles sexual abuse more widely,” said Asher Lovy, a director of the group Zaakah, which fights sexual abuse in the Orthodox Jewish community. “I think the only lesson the community learned here is that they have to do a better job of covering it up.”

Before the sentencing, Judge Garaufis appeared to address those in the courtroom, noting that family, friends, and clergy who looked the other way at Daskal’s crimes were “morally at fault” as well.

“I find myself wondering how the defendant’s hideous crime could go on for so long without someone stepping in,” he said. “The community has to take responsibility.”

Outside the courtroom, many who came to support Daskal expressed disgust with the sentence. A scuffle broke out between Daskal’s supporters and an advocate for sexual abuse victims.

An attorney for Daskal declined to comment.

United States News

A building at Vermont State University's Castleton Campus in Castleton, Vt., is shown Tuesday, Oct....

Associated Press

Vermont police release sketch of a person of interest in the killing of a retired college dean

CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont police on Wednesday released a sketch of a person of interest in the killing of a retired college dean who was shot dead last week while walking on her favorite trail near the Vermont State University campus. The crime has shaken the small college town as police warn the public […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Photographer who captured horrifying images of Challenger breaking apart after launch has died

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Weaver, a Florida-based photographer who captured a definitive image of space shuttle Challenger breaking apart into plumes of smoke and fire after liftoff, has died. He was 77. A statement released by the North Brevard Funeral Home said Weaver died in his sleep Friday with his wife and family by […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man who found bag of cash, claimed finders-keepers, pays back town, criminal charge dropped

A Connecticut man who found a bag containing nearly $5,000 in cash outside a bank and claimed “finders-keepers” had a criminal charge against him dropped Wednesday after he gave the money back. Robert Withington, 57, went to Bridgeport Superior Court for a scheduled court hearing, but a state prosecutor informed Withington’s lawyer the charge was […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

French ballooning team goes the distance to finish ahead in prestigious long-distance race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Spending more than three and a half days aloft and traveling more than 1,653 miles (2,660 kilometers), a French ballooning team has traveled the farthest in the world’s oldest and most prestigious air race. Pilots Eric Decellières and Benoît Havret landed just shy of the North Carolina coast Wednesday after having […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man, 19, pleads guilty to third-degree murder in death of teen shot in Pittsburgh school van

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree murder in the death of a 15-year-old student shot last year in a school van outside a Pittsburgh school while waiting to go home. Eugene Watson also pleaded guilty in Allegheny County Court to criminal conspiracy and two firearms charges in the January 2022 […]

1 hour ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Prominent patrol leader in NYC Orthodox Jewish community sentenced to 17 years for raping teenager