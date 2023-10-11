Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria to discontinue free weekend circulator bus after 2 years of service

Oct 11, 2023, 4:00 PM

Peoria is shutting down its free weekend circulator bus service following a review of ridership dat...

Peoria is shutting down its free weekend circulator bus service following a review of ridership data and costs. (Facebook Photo/City of Peoria)

(Facebook Photo/City of Peoria)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Peoria is shutting down its free weekend circulator bus service following a review of ridership data and costs.

The final day of the service, named POGO Destinations, will be Oct. 23, according to a press release from the city. Valley Metro’s Board of Directors approved the service change in August.

Peoria said the cost to operate the service, which began October 2021, totaled $1.7 million and that 5,454 riders used it during the 36-month stretch.

RELATED STORIES

POGO Destinations was operated through a Valley Metro contract and took people to various attractions in the West Valley city.

Major destinations along the route included P83, the four corners area, Park West, Old Town and more.

There were three routes that operated from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Riders were able to track the location and progress of the circulator bus by downloading a free app available on Apple and Android devices.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock image of math class. As of Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, 68,455 Arizona students were receiving Emp...

Kevin Stone

Hobbs, Republicans spar over Arizona voucher math as ESA enrollment surpasses projections

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs repeated warnings about the cost of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, prompting pushback from state Republican leaders.

5 hours ago

Another highly anticipated Powerball drawing is upcoming and Phoenix continues to see big winners i...

KTAR.com

Phoenix gains another Mega Millions winner with massive Powerball jackpot drawing looming

Another highly anticipated Powerball drawing is upcoming and Phoenix continues to see big winners in other lottery games.

6 hours ago

Rúla Búla will return as a pop-up experience at Arizona State University's Mountain America Stadi...

Danny Shapiro

Iconic Tempe bar Rúla Búla to temporarily return as pop-up experience

Those missing former Tempe bar mainstay Rúla Búla will have a chance to relive it during a limited time next month.

7 hours ago

Verne Engelke of Avondale is the subject of a Silver Alert issued Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old West Valley man with health issues

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday morning for a West Valley man with health issues who went missing the previous night.

9 hours ago

Simon’s Hot Dogs will close in Scottsdale after Oct. 28, 2023, and aims to operate as a food truc...

Kevin Stone

Simon’s Hot Dogs closing Scottsdale restaurant, but not shutting down for good

Simon’s Hot Dogs, a favorite spot for vegans and meat eaters alike, will soon close its doors in Old Town Scottsdale and search for a new home.

9 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Peoria to discontinue free weekend circulator bus after 2 years of service