PHOENIX — Peoria is shutting down its free weekend circulator bus service following a review of ridership data and costs.

The final day of the service, named POGO Destinations, will be Oct. 23, according to a press release from the city. Valley Metro’s Board of Directors approved the service change in August.

Peoria said the cost to operate the service, which began October 2021, totaled $1.7 million and that 5,454 riders used it during the 36-month stretch.

POGO Destinations was operated through a Valley Metro contract and took people to various attractions in the West Valley city.

Major destinations along the route included P83, the four corners area, Park West, Old Town and more.

There were three routes that operated from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Riders were able to track the location and progress of the circulator bus by downloading a free app available on Apple and Android devices.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.