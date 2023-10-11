Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man who found bag of cash and claimed finders-keepers pays back town, felony charge dropped

Oct 11, 2023, 1:50 PM | Updated: 3:46 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Connecticut man who found a bag containing nearly $5,000 in cash outside a bank and claimed “finders-keepers” had a criminal charge against him dropped Wednesday after he gave the money back.

Robert Withington, 57, went to Bridgeport Superior Court for a scheduled court hearing, and a state prosecutor informed Withington’s lawyer the felony larceny charge was being dropped.

Withington found the bank bag containing $4,761 on May 30 outside a bank in his hometown of Trumbull, near Bridgeport. It turned out the money belonged to the Trumbull tax collector’s office, and a town employee had dropped the bag while walking to the bank to deposit the money, police said.

Police said the bag had the bank’s name on the outside, and there were deposit slips inside indicating the money belonged to the town, authorities said. A police officer had escorted the town employee to the bank, but neither one noticed the bag being dropped, police said.

Withington, a dog trainer, happened to be near the bank at the time, picked up the bag and drove off, police said. He was identified through surveillance video, according to an arrest warrant. He was arrested on Aug. 25.

Before Wednesday’s court appearance, Withington had given the town attorney a bank-certified check in the amount of the missing money.

Withington continues to believe he did not do anything wrong, and blames the town employee for dropping the bag in the first place.

“They dropped the money. Someone from the town should be fired for being so irresponsible,” Withington said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “But I did nothing wrong. I just found a money bag. It was just a big joke. They wasted my time. They slandered my name. It was very upsetting.”

When asked why he did not bring the money bag to the bank, Withington said the thought never entered his mind. He said he would have returned the money immediately if he knew who the owner was. He previously said the discovery was like hitting the lottery.

“I just found a bag,” he said Wednesday. “I picked it up and I got in my car and I got on with my day.”

The state prosecutors office declined to comment.

The town attorney, Daniel Schopick, said in an email that restitution was made and it was the prosecutor’s decision to drop the case.

United States News

Associated Press

Iowa man sentenced to 2 life terms in death of 10-year-old girl whose body was found in a pond

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man was sentenced Wednesday to two life terms for killing a 10-year-old girl who was missing for eight months before her remains were found in a pond. Henry Earl Dinkins also will have to pay $150,000 in restitution to the mother of Breasia Terrell, The Quad City Times led […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nashville sues over Tennessee law letting state pick six of 13 on local pro sports facility board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville officials filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging a new Tennessee law that reconfigures the panel overseeing professional sports facilities in the city by letting state leaders pick six of its 13 board members. The lawsuit over the changes to the Nashville Sports Authority is the latest legal fight over laws passed […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Prominent patrol leader in NYC Orthodox Jewish community sentenced to 17 years for raping teenager

New York (AP) — The founder of an influential anti-crime group was sentenced to 17 years in prison Wednesday for raping a teenage girl placed in his care as a result of his prominent position in Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish community. Jacob Daskal, 64, pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges in federal court in Brooklyn […]

52 minutes ago

A building at Vermont State University's Castleton Campus in Castleton, Vt., is shown Tuesday, Oct....

Associated Press

Vermont police release sketch of a person of interest in the killing of a retired college dean

CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont police on Wednesday released a sketch of a person of interest in the killing of a retired college dean who was shot dead last week while walking on her favorite trail near the Vermont State University campus. The crime has shaken the small college town as police warn the public […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Photographer who captured horrifying images of Challenger breaking apart after launch has died

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Weaver, a Florida-based photographer who captured a definitive image of space shuttle Challenger breaking apart into plumes of smoke and fire after liftoff, has died. He was 77. A statement released by the North Brevard Funeral Home said Weaver died in his sleep Friday with his wife and family by […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Man who found bag of cash and claimed finders-keepers pays back town, felony charge dropped