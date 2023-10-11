PHOENIX — Another highly anticipated Powerball drawing is upcoming and Phoenix continues to see big winners in other lottery games.

A $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Circle K at Tatum Boulevard and Jomax Road for Tuesday’s drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the mega ball. Tuesday’s numbers were 3, 8, 17, 46 and 43 with a mega ball of 7.

What is Mega Millions?

Mega Millions is a twice-weekly lottery game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each entry costs $2, and players can add the Megaplier option for another $1. The Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times. The amount is chosen by random before each drawing.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

After 35 straight drawings without a big winner, Powerball players on Wednesday are lining up for a shot at a near-record jackpot worth an estimated $1.73 billion.

If winning numbers are drawn, it would be the second largest of any lottery prize ever, topped only by the $2.04 billion Powerball won by a player in California last November. The previous No. 2 was a $1.586 billion Powerball with three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee on Jan. 13, 2016.

Powerball’s terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes becoming ever larger as they repeatedly roll over when no one wins. And wins in recent months have been few and far between.

In most states, a Powerball ticket costs $2 and players can select their own numbers or leave that task to a computer.

The $1.73 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment through an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Wednesday night’s drawing is estimated at $756.6 million.

Winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.