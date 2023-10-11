PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday morning for a West Valley man with health issues who went missing the previous night.

Verne Engelke, 82, departed from his home near Dysart and Thomas roads in Avondale around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and was driving to a family residence in Buckeye.

He never reached his destination and his family has been unable to reach him, according to the Avondale Police Department.

Engelke was driving a white 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck with Arizona wheelchair license plate HNG68. According to a license plate reader, the vehicle, which has a quad cab and chrome side steps, was last seen early Wednesday at 51st and Olive avenues in Glendale.

The missing subject is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored short-sleeve shirt, dark-colored shorts, long white socks and dark brown moccasins.

Engelke suffers from memory loss and needs oxygen daily to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He didn’t have his oxygen tank when he left home.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7001.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.