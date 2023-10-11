PHOENIX — Those missing former Tempe bar mainstay Rúla Búla will have a chance to relive it during a limited time next month.

The Irish pub will return Nov. 10-16 as a pop-up experience at Arizona State University’s Mountain America Stadium.

The original art, decor and signage from Rúla Búla will be pulled out of storage to showcase the bar’s 20-plus-year history before it closed its doors in 2021 after its building’s ownership changed.

“Rúla Búla was a one-of-a-kind experience and this pop-up pub will be, too,” Henry Terrazas, director of ASU 365 Community Union, said in a press release.

“We are so grateful to be working with the original owner to give this memory a chance to live again.”

What can you do at the Rúla Búla pop-up?

The experience will have a limited food and drink menu that will highlight the best of the pub’s past. Details will be released at a later date.

Additional special programming, including live music, will happen throughout the week.

The pop-up is free, but those wanting to attend are encouraged to make a reservation. Limited walk-up spots will be available daily.

Here are the hours:

Nov. 10: 2-10 p.m.

2-10 p.m. Nov. 11: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 12: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 13: 4-10 p.m.

4-10 p.m. Nov. 14: 4-10 p.m.

4-10 p.m. Nov. 15: 4-10 p.m.

4-10 p.m. Nov. 16: 4-10 p.m.

