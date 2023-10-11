Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Abortion rights and marijuana questions expected to drive Ohioans to polls as early voting begins

Oct 10, 2023, 9:25 PM

FILE - People gather and pray during the Ohio March for Life rally at the Ohio State House in Colum...

FILE - People gather and pray during the Ohio March for Life rally at the Ohio State House in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Heavier-than-normal turnout is expected Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, as early voting begins in Ohio's closely watched off-year election to decide the future of abortion access and marijuana legalization in the state. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Heavier-than-normal turnout is expected Wednesday as early voting begins in Ohio’s closely watched off-year election to decide the future of abortion access and marijuana legalization in the state.

Of greatest interest nationally is Issue 1, a proposed constitutional amendment giving every person “the right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.” The effort comes on the heels of a string of victories for abortion rights proponents around the country who have been winning in both Democratic and deeply Republican states since the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion was overturned.

Both sides tried to gin up enthusiasm over the past week as they hosted rallies and canvassing events across the state.

Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, the yes campaign, emphasizes the measure’s ability to keep Ohio’s ban on most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected from taking effect. A judge’s order has placed the 2019 law on hold, but the Ohio Supreme Court is considering whether to lift that stay.

Proponents’ ads argue that abortion-related decisions should be kept between a woman and her family, doctor and faith leaders, not regulated by government.

The opposition campaign, Protect Women Ohio, has zeroed in on questions raised by Issue 1’s loose wording, citing legal theories — as yet, untested — that passing the amendment would jeopardize Ohio’s parental consent requirements for minors receiving abortions and other types of medical care.

Opponents also have campaigned heavily on the idea that the amendment would allow abortions to happen in the final stages of pregnancy, despite such procedures being rare and generally involving life-threatening situations. Misinformation has also swirled around the campaign.

Sam Zern, a regional field organizer for Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights and a graduate student at Kent State University, said the organization has seen “an inspiring amount of energy on college campuses” around the state.

Spokesperson Amy Natoce said Protect Women Ohio has seen good turnout at its events, including Friday’s March for Life at the Statehouse, and is putting “a huge emphasis on people getting out and banking their vote before Nov. 7.”

Issue 2 on Ohio’s ballot is an initiated statute advanced by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol that would allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to grow plants at home. A 10% tax would be imposed on purchases, to be spent on administrative costs, addiction treatment programs, municipalities with dispensaries and social equity and jobs programs.

Passage would make Ohio the 24th state to legalize cannabis for adult use.

Opponents include the Ohio Business Roundtable, which represents executives from more than 100 of Ohio’s largest employers, the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

United States News

FILE - Jenny Beth Martin, president and co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots speaks during a rally ...

Associated Press

Internal conflicts and power struggles have become hallmarks of the modern GOP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After Ohio Republicans bolstered their statehouse majority last year due to their dominating showing in the midterm elections, they split into rival camps over who should lead the lower chamber. The division between younger, more impatient conservatives and more traditional ones was only settled when Democrats crossed party lines to end […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 24, 2023. T...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court weighs whether South Carolina targeted Black voters in redistricting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a new congressional redistricting case, this time from South Carolina, that could shape the fight for partisan control of the House of Representatives. Arguments taking place at the high court on Wednesday will focus on a coastal district that is held by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace. […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., is seen during a re-enactment of her swearing-in ceremony to the ...

Associated Press

To run or not to run? New California senator faces tough decision on whether to enter 2024 campaign

LOS ANGELES (AP) — To run or not to run? The crowded, wide-open race to succeed the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in California has hit a suspenseful turn as candidates wait for newly appointed Sen. Laphonza Butler to decide if she will enter the 2024 contest for her seat after being picked to complete […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during a...

Associated Press

Hamas’ attack on Israel pushes foreign policy into the 2024 race. That could benefit Nikki Haley

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Nikki Haley has long tried to set herself apart from her Republican presidential rivals on foreign policy, peppering her speeches with anecdotes about serving as United Nations ambassador and the threats she sees from China and Russia. The war provoked by Hamas’ attack on Israel has shaken American politics — and […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Having ousted Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans are hitting trouble trying to nominate a new speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stalemated over a new House speaker, the Republican majority is scheduled to convene behind closed doors to launch internal party voting but lawmakers warn it could take hours, if not days, to unite behind a nominee after Kevin McCarthy’s ouster. The two leading contenders Wednesday for the gavel, Majority Leader Steve Scalise […]

3 hours ago

FILE - An ACT Assessment preparation book is seen, April 1, 2014, in Springfield, Ill. High school ...

Associated Press

ACT test scores for US students drop to new 30-year low

High school students’ scores on the ACT college admissions test have dropped to their lowest in more than three decades, showing a lack of student preparedness for college-level coursework, according to the nonprofit organization that administers the test. Scores have been falling for six consecutive years, but the trend accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Abortion rights and marijuana questions expected to drive Ohioans to polls as early voting begins