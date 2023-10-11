Close
Omnium Circus bringing inclusive show to West Valley this weekend

Oct 11, 2023, 9:12 AM

Omnium Circus will perform at The Vista Center for the Arts in Surprise on Oct. 14, 2023.

Omnium Circus will perform at The Vista Center for the Arts in Surprise on Oct. 14, 2023. (Maike-Schulz Photo)

(Maike-Schulz Photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — The Omnium Circus is bringing its inclusive “I’mPossible” show, featuring aerial acts, contortionists, acrobatics, comedy and dancers, to the West Valley for one performance this weekend.

The Vista Center for the Arts in Surprise will host the uplifting show at 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available through the venue’s website.

The Omnium Circus was created specifically for audiences of all abilities. The show is multi-abled, multi-ethnic and multiracial and celebrates inclusivity and diversity.

Omnium is the only circus in the world to be presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language. Additional accessibility accommodations include live audio description, tactile experiences and relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members.

“We are so excited to bring our show to the Vista Center for the Arts and share this special production with Arizona audiences,” Omnium founder and executive director Lisa B. Lewis said in a press release.

“There has never been a circus like Omnium and there has never been a time when we needed the circus more to unite our hearts and fill our spirits with joy.”

