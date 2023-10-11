PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation announced it will start a new project on State Route 347 in Maricopa.

The project will improve and widen the highway to relieve traffic congestion and reduce travel times, according to ADOT.

The $7.3 million project is set to begin Oct. 8 and continue through summer 2023, with traffic restrictions starting the week of Oct. 16.

Most construction activity will happen during daytime hours Mondays through Fridays with occasional night work. ADOT will maintain access to businesses and neighborhoods throughout the project.

What are they doing to State Route 347 in Maricopa, Arizona?

Improvements include adding a third northbound lane on 1.3 miles of SR 347 (John Wayne Parkway) from SR 238 (Smith-Enke Road) just north of the city limits.

Additionally, ADOT said the following improvements will be made:

Widening SR 347/Lakeview Drive intersection and reconsidering the existing paved median.

Adding a northbound acceleration lane for traffic moving onto northbound SR 347 from westbound Lakeview Drive.

Adding curb and gutter along the east side of SR 347 from north of SR 238 to Lakeview Drive

Repairing pavement in the project area.

Once the project is complete, ADOT will transfer long-term maintenance and operations of SR 347 to Maricopa.

