Canadian start-up Lynx Air set to debut Phoenix-Toronto service

Oct 10, 2023, 8:00 PM

PHOENIX — Canadian start-up airline Lynx Air will debut a second nonstop destination from Phoenix this week.

The low-cost carrier will launch service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Toronto Pearson International on Thursday. The route will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays moving forward.

Lynx becomes the second carrier with nonstop flights between Phoenix and Toronto, joining Air Canada.

The start-up, which has a fleet of new Boeing 737s, debuted in May 2022 with service between Victoria and Calgary. Lynx offers low base prices with a la carte options such as carry-ons, checked luggage and priority boarding available for additional fees.

The airline entered the Phoenix market in February with service between Sky Harbor and Calgary International Airport.

Lynx now serves 12 cities in Canada and six in the U.S.

“We know Canadians love to travel south in search of adventure and sunshine as the weather changes in fall. … By choosing Lynx, Canadians can save on the journey and spend more at their sun-soaked destination,” Lynx CEO Merren McArthur said in a July press release announcing the Phoenix-Toronto route and other new service.

