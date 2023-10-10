Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The US declares the ousting of Niger’s president a coup and suspends military aid and training

Oct 10, 2023, 9:30 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Tuesday formally declared the ousting of Niger’s democratically-elected president a coup d’etat, more than two months after mutinous soldiers seized power.

Senior administration officials told reporters that the U.S. was taking action after exhausting all avenues to preserve constitutional order in the West African nation, including urging the military leaders to restore civilian rule within four months in compliance with the constitution. The coup designation comes with the suspension of counterterrorism assistance and military training as well as the pausing of certain foreign assistance programs worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

“As time has passed it’s become clear that the (junta) officials that we’ve been dealing with did not want to abide by these constitutional guidelines and in fact they’ve told us that they’ve chosen to repeal that constitution and are in the process of creating a new draft with an uncertain timeline,” said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues.

U.S. Ambassador to Niger Kathleen FitzGibbon remains in the country and has been in contact with the military junta, called the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, or CNSP, to address U.S. staff protection and logistical needs.

Any resumption of suspended assistance will require action by the CNSP to usher in democratic rule in a quick and credible timeframe and the release of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum who’s been under house arrest with his wife and son since July, the administration officials said.

In August, Niger’s military rulers said they would restore constitutional order within three years and would decide on the country’s roadmap through the results from a national dialogue. They haven’t specified when Bazoum and his family will be released.

Under U.S. law, a formal determination of a coup — the unconstitutional overthrow of a democratically elected government — typically results in a suspension of all non-humanitarian assistance, particularly military aid and cooperation, to the country concerned.

The Biden administration had been delaying a coup decision because Niger plays a critical role in U.S. counterterrorism activity in Africa’s Sahel region and is seen by many countries as one of the last democratic nations in the region to partner with to counter jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali have had two coups each since 2020.

The U.S. had made Niger its main regional outpost for wide-ranging patrols by armed drones and other counterterror operations against Islamic extremist movements that over the years have seized territory, massacred civilians and battled foreign armies. The bases are a critical part of America’s overall efforts in West Africa and Niger, hosting more than 1,000 troops in the country.

In the months since July’s coup the U.S. has drawdown some of its troops and moved others from the air base near the capital Niamey, to another in Agadez about 560 miles (900 kilometers) away.

While a sizeable footprint remains in the country, those troops are not conducting either partnered training or counterterrorism missions, administration officials said, raising questions as to why they were staying.

The U.S. officials said that drone-based surveillance operations will continue and limited to force protection. Yet officials also acknowledged that troops needed to remain to monitor threats “more broadly in the region” to ensure the security vacuum in Niger doesn’t create an opportunity for terrorist cells to exploit.

While the coup declaration comes with consequences, it reflects the reality of the situation, which indicates that the ousting of Bazoum is unlikely to be reversed, said Peter Pham, former U.S. special envoy for West Africa’s Sahel region and a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council.

“The question then becomes, how do we best deal with this new reality?” he said.

“Pragmatism will better serve the long-term interests of both the people of Niger and those of the United States. After all, who would likely benefit if the progress in counterterrorism and development cooperation of recent years was sacrificed altogether just to virtue signal? Jihadist and other malevolent actors, including geopolitical rivals and/or their proxies,” he said.

___

Mednick reported from Cotonou, Benin.

United States News

Associated Press

Pennsylvania universities are still waiting for state subsidies. It won’t make them more affordable

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Four of Pennsylvania’s universities are plugging budget gaps while they await hundreds of millions of dollars in aid that has been snarled in a partisan dispute among lawmakers in a state that has one of the nation’s most abysmal records for funding higher education. Education advocates argue that even a proposed […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Voters in Iowa community to decide whether to give City Council more control over library books

PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Voters in a small Iowa city will decide in November whether to give their City Council more say over what books the public library can and can’t offer. A ballot proposition in Pella, a community of about 10,500 residents in central Iowa, asks voters if they support changing the structure of […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Oct. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)C...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court rejects an appeal from former coal company CEO Don Blankenship

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court rejected an appeal Tuesday from former coal executive Don Blankenship, who argued that major news outlets defamed him by calling him a “felon.” The justices left in place an appellate ruling against Blankenship, the former CEO of Massey Energy. He served a year in prison on a misdemeanor charge […]

3 hours ago

Charlie Kirk introduces Donald Trump at a Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Flori...

Associated Press

How Donald Trump’s MAGA movement elevated Valley resident Charlie Kirk

Donald Trump's MAGA movement has been lucrative for Valley resident Charlie Kirk, CEO and co-founder of Turning Point.

3 hours ago

Palestinians walk by the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza ...

Associated Press

Under heavy bombing, Palestinians in Gaza move from place to place, only to discover nowhere is safe

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Over 180,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are packed into United Nations shelters as Israeli warplanes pound the tiny territory of 2.3 million people after their Hamas militant rulers launched an unprecedented weekend attack on Israel. Among them is 27-year-old Sabreen al-Attar. She sprang into action when she heard […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street points higher on hints that interest rate hikes may abate

Wall Street is following global markets higher before Tuesday’s opening bell on some potentially encouraging news about interest rates, which have been dragging markets lower since the summer. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% higher. On Monday, the S&P 500 flipped from losses to gains after two Federal […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

The US declares the ousting of Niger’s president a coup and suspends military aid and training