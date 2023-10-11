PHOENIX — A bronze statue honoring Boy Scouts in Arizona was recently unveiled at the South Mountain in Phoenix.

Honoring the spirit of young scouts, the statue “Be Prepared” was placed at the the Heard Scout Pueblo facility overseen by the Grand Canyon Council, an independent non-profit organization chartered by the Boy Scouts of America in Arizona.

The statue was inspired by David Alexander, a longtime Scout supporter and distinguished Eagle Scout.

The sculpture portrays a young Alexander leaping into the air, stretching to reach a bald Eagle. His cub scout uniform was incorporated into the piece, as well as details related to the early days of Cubs, when lion, wolf and bear symbolism was used.

Who is the Boy Scouts’ David Alexander?

Alexander has participated in triathlons in 37 countries and is involved in bringing triathlons to Scout councils across the nation. He credits many important lessons he learned to his experiences in Scouting.

He is also the managing partner of Caljet, the largest U.S. independent motor fuels terminal in the southwest.

“Dave is an ideal role model for young Scouts in Arizona and across the world so naturally his spirit is the perfect muse for a bronze sculpture depicting the excitement of Cub Scouts,” Grand Canyon Council Scout Executive and CEO Andy Price said in a press release.

“Dave is incredibly committed to ensuring Scouts have the necessary resources to succeed and we are so grateful for his generosity and compassion.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.