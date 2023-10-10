Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Stock market today: Wall Street points higher on hints that interest rate hikes may abate

Oct 10, 2023, 12:01 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wall Street is following global markets higher before Tuesday’s opening bell on some potentially encouraging news about interest rates, which have been dragging markets lower since the summer.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% higher.

On Monday, the S&P 500 flipped from losses to gains after two Federal Reserve officials suggested interest rates might be held steady at the next policy meeting. That’s because a jump in longer-term bond yields may be helping to cool inflation without further market-rattling hikes by the Fed.

The International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday that the world economy is losing momentum in the face of higher interest rates, the war in Ukraine and widening geopolitical rifts.

Global economic growth is forecast to slow to 2.9% in 2024 from an expected 3% this year, the IMF said. The forecast for next year is down a notch from the 3% it predicted back in July.

PepsiCo rose 1.1% in premarket trading after the beverage and snack maker beat Wall Street’s profit forecasts as it raised prices by double-digits for the seventh quarter in a row.

Defense contractors rose more modestly Tuesday following big gains Monday on speculation of a drawn out military conflict in the Middle East. Shares in Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin are all up between 8% and 12% since Israel declared war against Hamas over the weekend.

In Europe at midday, Germany’s DAX jumped 1.5%, the CAC 40 in Paris was up 1.6% and Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 1.5%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 finished 2.4% higher Tuesday at 31,746.53 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong picked up 0.8% to 17,644.73. India’s Sensex advanced 0.9%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1% to 7,040.60. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.3% to 2,402.58. In Bangkok the SET gained 0.2%.

In the latest sign of trouble in China’s property sector, indebted developer Country Garden said Tuesday that it could not meet all of its obligations and expected its financial situation to remain pressured due to a protracted slump in sales.

Country Garden’s shares tumbled 10.7% in Hong Kong.

Oil prices fell back slightly after surging Monday following Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas following its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip.

The area embroiled in conflict is not home to major oil production, but fears that the fighting could impact the crude market sent a barrel of U.S. oil up $3.59 on Monday to $86.38.

Early Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude was down 49 cents at $85.89 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, lost 50 cents to $87.65 per barrel.

Oil prices already were volatile. A barrel of U.S. crude had jumped from less than $70 during the summer to more than $90 last week, raising the pressure on inflation and the overall economy. It pulled back sharply last week before jumping again after the fighting began in Israel.

Interest rates, and expectations for where they will go, have been driving Wall Street’s swings more than anything since the start of last year.

Investors dislike higher interest rates because they knock down prices for stocks and other investments. They also make it more expensive for all kinds of companies and households to borrow money, which slows business activity.

The 10-year yield fell to 4.71% after rising to 4.80%. It was 3.50% during the summer and from just 0.50% early in the pandemic. Trading in the U.S. Treasury market was closed Monday for a holiday.

Reports this week on inflation at both the consumer and wholesale levels are the next big data points due before the Fed makes its next announcement on interest rates on Nov. 1.

This upcoming week will also bring the unofficial start to earnings reporting season for the S&P 500, with Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase and UnitedHealth Group among the big companies scheduled on the calendar.

The dollar rose to 148.70 Japanese yen from 148.51 yen late Monday. The euro was trading at $1.0576, up from $1.0568.

Apart from the U.S. dollar, another investment that usually does well in times of stress also rose. Gold was up $4.80 to $1,869.10 per ounce. On Monday, it added $19.10 to $1,864.30 per ounce.

On Monday, the S&P and Dow each gained 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.4%.

United States News

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was stoppe...

Associated Press

Lawyers to deliver closing arguments in trial of 2 police officers charged in Elijah McClain’s death

DENVER (AP) — Lawyers will deliver closing arguments Tuesday in the trial of the first two police officers to be prosecuted in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a neck hold and pinned down by officers in a Denver suburb before paramedics injected him with a powerful sedative. […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, argues a point with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, r...

Associated Press

Some GOP candidates want to use force against Mexico to stop fentanyl

Many of the GOP presidential candidates say they would use military force against Mexico in response to the trafficking of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

10 hours ago

FILE - Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP P...

Associated Press

Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages

Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel and other supplies Monday in retaliation for a bloody incursion by Hamas militants.

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Car rams into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco and police fatally shoot driver, officers say

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A car rammed into the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco on Monday, coming to a stop in the lobby and creating a chaotic scene that ended with police shooting the driver, who later died at the hospital, officials said. Police descended on the consulate building just after 3 p.m. following a […]

12 hours ago

Performers from the Native American Hoop Dance of Ballet Arizona dance at an Indigenous Peoples' Da...

Associated Press

Native Americans celebrate their histories and cultures on Indigenous Peoples Day

Native Americans celebrated their history on Monday with events across the country marking Indigenous Peoples Day, including in Arizona.

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court upholds order delaying this week’s execution of Texas inmate for deadly carjacking

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a ruling delaying this week’s scheduled execution of a Texas inmate for fatally shooting an 80-year-old woman more than two decades ago. Jedidiah Murphy, 48, had been set to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the October 2000 […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Stock market today: Wall Street points higher on hints that interest rate hikes may abate