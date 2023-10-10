Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

San Francisco police say they shot and killed a person who drove into Chinese consulate

Oct 9, 2023, 5:45 PM | Updated: 7:04 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police said they shot and killed a driver on Monday who crashed into the Chinese consulate.

Police said in a short news conference that a vehicle drove into the lobby of the Chinese consulate on Monday afternoon. Officers entered, made contact with the suspect and an officer involved shooting occurred involving the driver, police said.

Despite life-saving efforts, the suspect was pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A vehicle crashed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday, prompting a massive response from police and fire personnel.

The San Francisco Police Department also said in a statement that an officer or officers had fired their guns at the site of the crash but provided no other immediate details.

A heavy police presence descended on the area and the department urged the public to avoid the area. Television cameras showed a vehicle that had crashed into the building.

A Honda sedan was seen crashed into the visa office and the area in front of the building was cordoned off.

The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China is on a major street across from the city’s Japantown neighborhood.

United States News

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, argues a point with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, r...

Associated Press

Some GOP candidates want to use force against Mexico to stop fentanyl

Many of the GOP presidential candidates say they would use military force against Mexico in response to the trafficking of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

5 minutes ago

FILE - Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP P...

Associated Press

Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages

Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel and other supplies Monday in retaliation for a bloody incursion by Hamas militants.

1 hour ago

Performers from the Native American Hoop Dance of Ballet Arizona dance at an Indigenous Peoples' Da...

Associated Press

Native Americans celebrate their histories and cultures on Indigenous Peoples Day

Native Americans celebrated their history on Monday with events across the country marking Indigenous Peoples Day, including in Arizona.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court upholds order delaying this week’s execution of Texas inmate for deadly carjacking

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a ruling delaying this week’s scheduled execution of a Texas inmate for fatally shooting an 80-year-old woman more than two decades ago. Jedidiah Murphy, 48, had been set to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the October 2000 […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Video of traffic stop that led to Atlanta deacon’s death will be released, family’s attorney says

ATLANTA (AP) — Video showing a traffic stop that led to the death of a 62-year-old Black deacon could be publicly released as early as Thursday, a lawyer for the Atlanta man’s relatives said Monday after a meeting with prosecutors. Relatives of Johnny Hollman Sr., who died Aug. 10 after he was shocked with a […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida settles lawsuit over COVID data, agrees to provide weekly stats to the public

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will have to provide COVID-19 data to the public again after a former Democratic state representative settled a lawsuit with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration over the decision two years ago to stop posting information on the virus’ spread online. Then-Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith sued after the Department of Health […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

San Francisco police say they shot and killed a person who drove into Chinese consulate