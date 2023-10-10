Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale announces new Community Alert System for quick emergency notification

Oct 9, 2023, 8:00 PM

A photo of Glendale City Hall....

Glendale City Hall (Google Maps.)

(Google Maps.)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Community members and visitors to the city of Glendale can get emergency notifications with its new Community Alert System.

The city announced the rollout of the system Thursday and it will offer a multichannel approach. Alerts can be received through email, phone calls or text messages. In addition, geo-tagging will be used to notify citizens of events.

Alerts will be sent for situations including severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.

RELATED STORIES

“Public safety is our top priority and this notification system is the quickest and most far-reaching mode to share information when seconds truly matter,” Deputy City Manager Rick St. John said in a press release.

“We encourage residents, and anyone who spends time in Glendale, to take advantage of the Community Alert System and ensure accurate and timely information is sent directly to you.”

The system is free and available to anyone who lives, works or spends time in Glendale.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Tempe City Council will vote later this month on an ordinance to increase the age to buy tobacc...

KTAR.com

Tempe to consider increasing age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21

The Tempe City Council will vote later this month on an ordinance to increase the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

4 hours ago

The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open later in October. (Allen+Philp Render...

KTAR.com

DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale to open later in October

It's only a matter of days until the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale has its grand opening to patrons.

5 hours ago

Maricopa County elections workers handle mail ballots for the May 2023 jurisdictional elections in ...

Kevin Stone

Here’s why some Maricopa County voters will see ballots in their mailbox soon

Registered voters in six Maricopa County cities, including Phoenix, and nearly two dozen school districts can expect to see ballots in their mailbox soon.

6 hours ago

File photo of the Fry's in downtown Phoenix. The grocer is planning to open at least four new locat...

Kevin Stone

Fry’s planning to open at least 4 new grocery stores in Arizona in 2024

Fry’s Food Stores is planning to open at least four new supermarkets in Arizona in 2024, the grocer announced last week.

9 hours ago

(Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Bruce Springsteen sets new dates for postponed concerts, including Phoenix show

When Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band resume their U.S. tour next year, Phoenix will be at the front of the line.

11 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix, Arizona, crime scene. A 19-year-old man apparently fatally shot his father...

KTAR.com

Son, father dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Phoenix home

A 19-year-old man apparently shot his father before turning the gun on himself Sunday morning in a possible murder-suicide in north Phoenix, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Glendale announces new Community Alert System for quick emergency notification