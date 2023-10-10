PHOENIX — Community members and visitors to the city of Glendale can get emergency notifications with its new Community Alert System.

The city announced the rollout of the system Thursday and it will offer a multichannel approach. Alerts can be received through email, phone calls or text messages. In addition, geo-tagging will be used to notify citizens of events.

Alerts will be sent for situations including severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.

“Public safety is our top priority and this notification system is the quickest and most far-reaching mode to share information when seconds truly matter,” Deputy City Manager Rick St. John said in a press release.

“We encourage residents, and anyone who spends time in Glendale, to take advantage of the Community Alert System and ensure accurate and timely information is sent directly to you.”

The system is free and available to anyone who lives, works or spends time in Glendale.

