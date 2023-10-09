Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe to consider increasing age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21

Oct 9, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:03 pm

The Tempe City Council will vote later this month on an ordinance to increase the age to buy tobacc...

The Tempe City Council will vote later this month on an ordinance to increase the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Tempe City Council will vote later this month on an ordinance to increase the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The city will host a pair of public hearings — the first of which is Thursday — on the ordinance that would also implement a licensing program for tobacco retailers.

The second public hearing and the council vote will occur Oct. 26. Both hearings will happen at 6 p.m.

Why does Tempe want to increase the age to buy tobacco products?

About half of Arizona high school students have tried electronic vaping products, according to the state’s health department.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona is also one of 10 states without a tobacco licensing registry, meaning retailers who get caught selling to minors can continue even after repeated violations.

Tempe wants to implement a citywide registry in order to enact penalties to help with compliance.

Other Arizona cities, including Tucson and Flagstaff, have passed similar ordinances in alignment with federal legislation signed into law in 2019.

The current proposal doesn’t include a ban on flavored tobacco products.

What would Tempe’s tobacco penalties look like with the ordinance?

The East Valley city has a list of penalties it would want to implement for offenders.

Here are the proposed penalties:

First violation: $500 and the agent of the tobacco retailer must attend an Arizona retail tobacco training class
Second violation: $750 and the tobacco retailer is prohibited from selling tobacco products for seven days
Third violation: $750 and the tobacco retailer is prohibited from selling tobacco products for 30 days
Fourth violation: $1,000 and license revocation

The proposed tobacco seller’s annual license would cost $300 and fees/penalties would go toward enforcement.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The DraftKings Sportsbook at at TPC Scottsdale is set to open later in October. (Allen+Philp Render...

KTAR.com

DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale to open later in October

It's only a matter of days until the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale has its grand opening to patrons.

1 hour ago

Maricopa County elections workers handle mail ballots for the May 2023 jurisdictional elections in ...

Kevin Stone

Here’s why some Maricopa County voters will see ballots in their mailbox soon

Registered voters in six Maricopa County cities, including Phoenix, and nearly two dozen school districts can expect to see ballots in their mailbox soon.

2 hours ago

File photo of the Fry's in downtown Phoenix. The grocer is planning to open at least four new locat...

Kevin Stone

Fry’s planning to open at least 4 new grocery stores in Arizona in 2024

Fry’s Food Stores is planning to open at least four new supermarkets in Arizona in 2024, the grocer announced last week.

5 hours ago

(Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Bruce Springsteen sets new dates for postponed concerts, including Phoenix show

When Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band resume their U.S. tour next year, Phoenix will be at the front of the line.

7 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix, Arizona, crime scene. A 19-year-old man apparently fatally shot his father...

KTAR.com

Son, father dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Phoenix home

A 19-year-old man apparently shot his father before turning the gun on himself Sunday morning in a possible murder-suicide in north Phoenix, authorities said.

8 hours ago

the light is on red at this traffic sign...

KTAR.com

Man dies in west Phoenix after apparently running red light and crashing into vehicle

A man died early Sunday after he apparently ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle in west Phoenix, authorities said.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Tempe to consider increasing age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21