Get ready for the return of NASCAR Championship Weekend to Phoenix Raceway this November 3rd – 5th!

With FOUR NASCAR championship races in THREE days and live music with other family friendly attractions, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

Get your tickets now at PhoenixRaceway.com or by calling the Phoenix Raceway ticket office at

866-408-RACE.

Enter below for a chance to win tickets to see the NASCAR Championship live!!