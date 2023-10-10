Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

KIM KOMANDO

Make this change if your browser is slowing down to a crawl

Oct 10, 2023, 4:15 AM

Person looks stressed at laptop...

(Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

Kim Komando's Profile Picture

BY KIM KOMANDO


KTAR.com

Quick! What’s the one app you use more than just about any other? I bet it’s your browser. It takes you everywhere online. But with countless extensions and tools, not to mention the complexity of today’s websites, we’re working them to death.

That consistently high demand on your computer’s resources can exhaust your machine, especially laptops. Say hello to shorter battery life, slower performance times, cybersecurity risks and system crashes.

Fortunately, with a few pro tweaks to your browser’s settings, you can do what you need online faster.

Give me 5 minutes a day, and I’ll keep you up to date on all things tech. Join 600K+ who get the Current newsletter each day. It’s free!

Chrome needs a refresh – Here’s how

Chrome is a notorious resource hog. Yes, Google has made changes to fix that, but popping into the settings will further reduce the load on your system and keep your computer happy.

  • Manage extensions: Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then Extensions > Manage Extensions. Remove or disable any unnecessary extensions.
  • Disable hardware acceleration: Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then Settings > System. Toggle off Use hardware acceleration when available.
  • Content settings: Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then Privacy and security > Site settings. Review and customize permissions for Cookies and site data, JavaScript, Images, and Pop-ups and redirects.

Fix Safari if you use a Mac

On a Mac, you probably use the Safari browser. You can make a couple of quick changes in Apple’s browser, too.

  • Manage extensions: Click Safari in the menu bar > Settings. Open the Extensions tab, then remove or disable anything you don’t use.
  • Site settings: From Settings, click the Websites tab. Customize settings for individual websites; you can block plugins, auto-playing media and location access.
  • Disable auto-playing media: In Settings, go to the Websites tab > Auto-Play. Choose Stop Media with Sound or Never Autoplay to conserve resources.

Congrats! Just a few minutes and you added time to your computer’s life. Don’t stop now:

Dive deeper: Check your battery’s lifespan

Your laptop battery is only equipped to handle a limited number of complete cycles or, in layman’s terms, the charging process in which your battery goes from 0% to 100% before it starts losing efficiency. If you consistently put your laptop battery through complete charge cycles, it will lose efficiency — and so will older batteries as they age.

You can’t just avoid charging your battery to cut down on the cycles you put it through, so it’s essential to check your battery’s health instead. Doing so will give you a good idea of how much more abuse your battery can take and help prompt you to make changes to preserve battery health.

Get the steps for Windows and Mac laptops here.

Keep your tech-know going

My popular podcast is called “Kim Komando Today.” It’s a solid 30 minutes of tech news, tips, and callers with tech questions like you from all over the country. Search for it wherever you get your podcasts. For your convenience, hit the link below for a recent episode.

PODCAST PICK: Cheap voice cloning, earn $ w/ online surveys & iPhone 15 mania

Plus, got a side hustle? I show Chris from Colorado how to set up an online presence for his small biz. Major networks are up for grabs — Baby Boomers can rescue them. Tips on setting up Zoom backgrounds, spotting hacked webcams, and finding keyloggers on your devices.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Today” on AppleGoogle PodcastsSpotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Sound like a tech pro, even if you’re not! Award-winning popular host Kim Komando is your secret weapon. Listen on 425+ radio stations or get the podcast. And join over 400,000 people who get her free 5-minute daily email newsletter.

Kim Komando

laptop...

Kim Komando

Reader question: Is it safe to hit the ‘unsubscribe’ button on spam?

In some cases, reacting to spammers might make your email a hot commodity, leading to more unwanted emails or even a spot on a “for sale” list.

7 days ago

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)...

Kim Komando

Shopping under surveillance: How retailers track you & how to be invisible

If you have a pulse and an internet connection, companies want all the details they can get on what you’re willing to buy — and it’s getting harder to tell where they’re getting all that info.

9 days ago

(Jopwell Photo/via Pexels)...

Kim Komando

Smart tech life hacks Arizona workers should use to save time and stay safe

I got a text from a number I felt I should have known not long ago, but it wasn’t saved in my phone. There’s a smart trick I used to find it.

16 days ago

a group of people are smiling in the direction of an iPhone...

Kim Komando

Here are 20 Google search tricks, hidden utilities, games and freebies

Remember when talking to yourself got you weird looks? Using your voice can make a task like writing up a letter or outline a lot easier.

23 days ago

(Andres Ayrton Photo/via Pexels)...

Kim Komando

Plug in your address to see if you’re overpaying for the internet

If you think you're overpaying for the internet in your home, apartment, office or business, try this trick before you start packing.

1 month ago

child coloring on paper...

Kim Komando

3 lifesaving tech essentials for every school child – Parents, read this now

Back-to-school time meant loading up on school supplies and taking your kiddo to get new shoes...and now, there's more.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Make this change if your browser is slowing down to a crawl