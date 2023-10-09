Man dies in west Phoenix after apparently running red light and crashing into vehicle
Oct 9, 2023, 7:19 AM
(Photo by Stefan Sauer/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — A man died early Sunday after he apparently ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle in west Phoenix, authorities said.
Officers responded to a serious vehicle crash around 2:15 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street, the Phoenix Police Department said.
They found 24-year-old Luis Vitales on the ground with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.
Two women were found inside a two-door vehicle, and they were taken to a hospital, where they are expected to survive their injuries, police said.
Preliminary information suggests that a white SUV driven by Vitales was traveling on Roosevelt Street when it went through a red light and collided with the two-door vehicle that was driving north on 35th Avenue.
Vitales was ejected from the vehicle after the crash, police said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
