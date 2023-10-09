Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man dies in west Phoenix after apparently running red light and crashing into vehicle

Oct 9, 2023, 7:19 AM

the light is on red at this traffic sign...

(Photo by Stefan Sauer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stefan Sauer/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man died early Sunday after he apparently ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle in west Phoenix, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

Officers responded to a serious vehicle crash around 2:15 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street, the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found 24-year-old Luis Vitales on the ground with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

Two women were found inside a two-door vehicle, and they were taken to a hospital, where they are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Preliminary information suggests that a white SUV driven by Vitales was traveling on Roosevelt Street when it went through a red light and collided with the two-door vehicle that was driving north on 35th Avenue.

Vitales was ejected from the vehicle after the crash, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Portions of the shipping container border wall that sat at Arizona's southern border will be up for...

KTAR.com

Here’s how you can buy a piece of Arizona’s former shipping container border wall

Arizona is set to start auctioning off a portion of its shipping container wall that was used at the southern border under former Gov. Doug Ducey.

3 hours ago

Cape Royal on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park...

Brandon Gray

Grand Canyon North Rim preparing for winter transition: What to know

Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim will begin day-use operations, according to the National Park Service. 

3 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photos)...

Tom Kuebel

ADOT estimates $33.5 million needed to reopen Apache Trail on SR 88 since its closure

The Arizona Department of Transportation estimates Apache Trail needs $33.5 million in repairs to reopen for the first time since its closure in 2019 due to the Woodbury Fire.

3 hours ago

Surrounded by the Sonoran Preserve and state land in north Phoenix, this 473-acre parcel will be ho...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Scottsdale homebuilder buys land to build 1,225 homes in north Phoenix

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. is moving dirt on a 472-acre master-planned community in north Phoenix that will have 1,225 homes at full build.

3 hours ago

Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 on June 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenness...

KTAR.com

Here are the shows set for Valley’s biggest concert stages

Here are all the headline acts set to perform at the Phoenix area's large-scale concert venues in the coming months.

4 hours ago

police lights on a cop car...

KTAR.com

Fatal shooting near north Phoenix business under investigation

A man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening at a north Phoenix intersection, according to authorities. 

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Man dies in west Phoenix after apparently running red light and crashing into vehicle