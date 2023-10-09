Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

An investigation found the gray SUV was making a left turn from 43rd to head west on McDowell when it collided with the black SUV heading southbound on 43rd Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the black SUV unoccupied and the grey SUV with four adult occupants.

The four occupants were taken to a local hospital by Phoenix Fire.

One of the passengers, 49-year-old Flavio Ortiz, died from his injuries at the hospital. The remaining passengers are expected to survive, authorities said.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

