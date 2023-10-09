Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

Oct 8, 2023, 5:31 PM

File photo of a Phoenix Police patrol vehicle with lights on at night. Authorities are investigatin...

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred Thursday night, Sept. 21, 2023, in south Phoenix. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. at 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

An investigation found the gray SUV was making a left turn from 43rd to head west on McDowell when it collided with the black SUV heading southbound on 43rd Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the black SUV unoccupied and the grey SUV with four adult occupants.

RELATED STORIES

The four occupants were taken to a local hospital by Phoenix Fire.

One of the passengers, 49-year-old Flavio Ortiz, died from his injuries at the hospital. The remaining passengers are expected to survive, authorities said.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

