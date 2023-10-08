Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

An autopsy rules that an Atlanta church deacon’s death during his arrest was a homicide

Oct 8, 2023, 3:30 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — An autopsy has found that the Aug. 10 death of a 62-year-old church deacon who was electrically shocked by an Atlanta police officer was a homicide, although the medical examiner found that heart disease also contributed to his death.

Johnny Hollman became unresponsive while being arrested after a minor car crash. The officer shocked Hollman with an electrical stun gun and handcuffed him after Hollman refused to sign a traffic ticket.

The city has since changed its policy to let officers write “refusal to sign” on a traffic ticket instead of arresting someone who won’t sign. The policy requires officers to inform drivers that a signature is not an admission of guilt. It just acknowledges receipt of the ticket and court date.

The Atlanta City Council last week called on the city to release the video from the incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is examining the officer’s actions, has asked the Atlanta Police Department not to release the video until the state agency’s investigation is complete.

Hollman’s death has contributed to discontent with police among some Atlantans that centers on a proposal to build a public safety training center.

Medical examiner Dr. Melissa Sims-Stanley said that based on a review of the video and a conversation with a GBI investigator, she concluded that Hollman was unresponsive after he was stunned, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Arnitra Fallins, Hollman’ daughter, has said her father was driving home from buying fried chicken and an apple pie when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle. Fallins said Hollman called police to investigate the wreck, but Atlanta police say he grew agitated when police determined Hollman was at fault in the wreck and tried to issue him a citation.

When Hollman refused to sign the ticket, the officer tried to arrest him, and the officer and Hollman began to struggle physically, the GBI said. That’s when GBI says the officer, Kiran Kimbrough, shocked Hollman. Kimbrough is on administrative leave during the investigation.

Lawyers for the Hollman family say it was Kimbrough who started the struggle after Hollman asked for a police sergeant to come to the scene because Hollman disagreed with the officer finding him at fault.

“You can hear Mr. Hollman begging for him to stop,” lawyer Mawuli Davis said.

Fallins, who was on the phone with Hollman, said she rushed to the scene when she heard her father yell for help.

“You know, when you hear something, you can imagine like what’s happening,” she told WXIA-TV. “But to actually, you know, witness it you know the piece from the body cam. Now we get the results back from the autopsy. Again, it confirms what I already knew.”

Although the video hasn’t been released, it has been shown to family members. Lawyers for Hollman’s family question how releasing the video could hamper the investigation when GBI has already interviewed witnesses.

United States News

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The militan...

Associated Press

US demands condemnation of Hamas at UN meeting, but Security Council takes no immediate action

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting behind closed doors Sunday, with the United States demanding all 15 members strongly condemn “these heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas,” but it took no immediate action. U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood said afterward that “a good number of countries” did condemn the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill to make free condoms available for high school students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected a bill on Sunday that would have made free condoms available all public high school students, arguing it was too expensive for a state with a budget deficit of more than $30 billion. California had about 1.9 million high school students enrolled in more than 4,000 […]

3 hours ago

Alexander, 3, who is being treated for developmental delays, holds a stuffed animal and watches Paw...

Associated Press

Toddlers with developmental delays are missing out on help they need. It can hurt them long term

About one in six children in the U.S. has at least one developmental disability or other developmental delay, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

3 hours ago

A Palestinian inspects the rubble of a high rise building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza C...

Associated Press

The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel after the surprise attack by Hamas that has left more than 1,000 dead and thousands wounded on both sides. The USS Gerald R. Ford and its […]

8 hours ago

Alexander, 3, who is being treated for developmental delays, plays with his dinosaurs in the living...

Associated Press

Toddlers with developmental delays are missing out on help they need. It can hurt them long term

CHICAGO (AP) — Alexander watches Paw Patrol with fervor, bowls his baby brother over with hugs and does everything with gusto. What the 3-year-old West Chicago toddler can’t do yet is speak more than a few words. His balance is wobbly and he isn’t able to tell his preschool teachers when he’s hurt or scared. […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, argues a point with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, r...

Associated Press

Some GOP candidates propose acts of war against Mexico to stop fentanyl. Experts say that won’t work

MIAMI (AP) — Ron DeSantis wants suspected drug smugglers at the U.S.-Mexico border to be shot dead. Nikki Haley promises to send American special forces into Mexico. Vivek Ramaswamy has accused Mexico’s leader of treating drug cartels as his “sugar daddy” and says that if he is elected president, “there will be a new daddy […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

An autopsy rules that an Atlanta church deacon’s death during his arrest was a homicide