Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Oct 8, 2023, 10:00 AM

A woman fills in Powerball lottery tickets inside a store in Homestead, Florida on July 19, 2023....

A woman fills in Powerball lottery tickets inside a store in Homestead, Florida on July 19, 2023. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.55 billion after no one matched the game’s six numbers Saturday and won the giant prize.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were: 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19.

The $1.55 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing Monday night would be an estimated $679.8 million.

RELATED STORIES

The jackpot is now the world’s fourth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 34 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Google Maps)...

KTAR.com

Jury finds man guilty of stabbing 16-year-old Chino Valley student 7 times

A jury found a 31-year-old man guilty of stabbing a student seven times and attempting to cover up the 2018 crime.

2 hours ago

An Arizona man was indicted on hate crimes Thursday after he was accused of burning down two histor...

KTAR.com

Man charged with hate crimes related to burning of two historic Arizona churches

An Arizona man was charged with hate crimes in Tucson after two historic churches in Douglas were burned in May.

4 hours ago

Construction has started on the second phase of redevelopment at Desert Botanical Garden, including...

KTAR.com

Desert Botanical Garden progresses on $20M worth of new facilities

The Desert Botanical Garden has been working for about a decade to bring $20 million worth of new buildings to its campus in Phoenix.

4 hours ago

The U.S. Department of Education estimates that more than 900,000 Arizonans owed $32.5 billion in s...

ADRIENNE WASHINGTON/CRONKITE NEWS

Latest student debt relief plan could save 11,700 Arizonans $840 million

A student debt relief program approved by the Biden administration could help nearly 11,700 Arizonans save around $840 million.

14 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

President Biden condemns attack by Hamas militants

Biden said that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States “stands with the people of Israel."

18 hours ago

Photo provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety....

KTAR.com

Authorities find 4 duffel bags of narcotics near immigration checkpoint

A border patrol agent and his K9 partner discovered and seized more than 130 pounds of narcotics near Amado, which is south of Tucson.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues