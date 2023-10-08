Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Jury finds man guilty of stabbing 16-year-old Chino Valley student 7 times

Oct 8, 2023, 8:18 AM

(Google Maps)...

(Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 31-year-old man was found guilty of murder for stabbing a 16-year-old student seven times in a 2018 dispute over a girl.

According to a release, Donovan Larriba-Tucker took steps to premeditate the attack, fabricate an alibi and even alter his appearance in an attempt to get away with the brutal crime.

The 16-year-old Chino Valley High School student was described as a bystander and witnesses testified that he was yelling out that he had nothing to do with the initial altercation while the stabbing took place.

RELATED STORIES

A community-wide manhunt was initiated for Larriba-Tucker and he was eventually found the following day.

“The witnesses displayed great courage during trial,” prosecutor Kristen Sharifi said in the release. “They were all children at the time of the murder, and had to relive the tragic and brutal killing of their friend.”

A Yavapai County jury returned the verdict on Friday and sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Larriba-Tucker is facing a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Should he be sentenced to death, he would become the Arizona Department of Corrections’ 113th inmate on death row.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A woman fills in Powerball lottery tickets inside a store in Homestead, Florida on July 19, 2023....

Associated Press

Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

No one matched all six Powerball numbers on Saturday and the estimated jackpot is expected to reach $1.55 billion.

1 hour ago

An Arizona man was indicted on hate crimes Thursday after he was accused of burning down two histor...

KTAR.com

Man charged with hate crimes related to burning of two historic Arizona churches

An Arizona man was charged with hate crimes in Tucson after two historic churches in Douglas were burned in May.

5 hours ago

Construction has started on the second phase of redevelopment at Desert Botanical Garden, including...

KTAR.com

Desert Botanical Garden progresses on $20M worth of new facilities

The Desert Botanical Garden has been working for about a decade to bring $20 million worth of new buildings to its campus in Phoenix.

6 hours ago

The U.S. Department of Education estimates that more than 900,000 Arizonans owed $32.5 billion in s...

ADRIENNE WASHINGTON/CRONKITE NEWS

Latest student debt relief plan could save 11,700 Arizonans $840 million

A student debt relief program approved by the Biden administration could help nearly 11,700 Arizonans save around $840 million.

15 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

President Biden condemns attack by Hamas militants

Biden said that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States “stands with the people of Israel."

19 hours ago

Photo provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety....

KTAR.com

Authorities find 4 duffel bags of narcotics near immigration checkpoint

A border patrol agent and his K9 partner discovered and seized more than 130 pounds of narcotics near Amado, which is south of Tucson.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Jury finds man guilty of stabbing 16-year-old Chino Valley student 7 times