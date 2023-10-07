Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Lucinda Williams talks about writing and performing rock ‘n’ roll after her stroke

Oct 7, 2023, 8:38 AM

FILE - Lucinda Williams poses for a portrait, Friday, March 24, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy K...

FILE - Lucinda Williams poses for a portrait, Friday, March 24, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A little too country for rock ‘n’ roll, and a little too rock ‘n’ roll for country, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams has always played by her own rules.

That’s never changed — even after November 2020, when she suffered a stroke. Williams underwent grueling rehabilitation, eventually leading to her memoir, “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You,” and her album, “Stories from a Rock N Roll Heart.” The latter, released earlier this summer, features contributions from Bruce Springsteen, his wife Patti Scialfa, Jesse Malin, Angel Olsen, Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Buddy Miller, and more.

“The recovery part is really hard because you get impatient,” Williams told the Associated Press. “You want it to happen all at once.”

On Saturday, Williams reaches another recovery milestone: her 2023 tour will kick off at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a phone interview earlier this year, Williams spoke to the AP about her recovery, collaborating in new ways, and what’s in store for the future.

This conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

AP: You’re hitting the road for “Stories from a Rock N Roll Heart,” your first album since your stroke. Did the process of writing and recording change?

WILLIAMS: I wasn’t able to write how I usually write, which is with my guitar, because I haven’t been able to play. But I was able to make enough of a chord to make a note, and I’d figure out something in my head. And, you know, my friends jumped in and helped by playing the chords. It turned into a collaboration, a collaborative effort. So, in a way, it was a mixed blessing. We ended up with songs we might not have otherwise.

It ended up being kind of liberating to work with other people because I hadn’t really don’t it before, to that extent.

AP: And, I imagine, the chemistry had to be right — like getting to work with some really impressive collaborators in Angel Olsen and Margo Price.

WILLIAMS: Margo, we’ve started to (become) really good friends. She’s in the same neighborhood we’re in Nashville. We were in the studio and I think (my husband) Tom (Overby) suggested seeing if she wanted to come in and sing some background stuff and she was excited about it. She’s just so fun to work with because she’s real enthusiastic, and, you know, she’s fun to be with. And then, Angel Olsen was in town already. She didn’t live here. She’s living in Asheville. But she was in Nashville when we were recording, so she came in and an added amazingly beautiful, really small little part vocal to “Jukebox,” which I think just makes the whole song.

AP: It seems like you were never going to throw in the towel and stop writing and performing.

WILLIAMS: People are just amazed. They can’t believe I’ve been going out and playing shows and I’m in the studio. I mean, I’m still doing the same stuff. I can manage things well enough. I’ve got a lot of great help. I’ve got a great band, two fantastic guitar players … they play, and I sing.

AP: Are you hoping to one day play guitar again?

WILLIAMS: Yeah. The physical therapist gave me hand exercises that I do. I kind of stretch my fingers out. I do about 50 of those a day with my left hand. And I do some with my right hand, too, just in case. It’s mainly the left side of my body that was affected. But, you know, I just try to think positive. I keep thinking, ‘Well, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to walk across the room without falling down at one point.’ But I was able to, you know, I overcame that.

AP: At this stage in your career, I have to ask: Do you still feel too country for rock ‘n’ roll, and too rock ‘n’ roll for country?

WILLIAMS: I think the world’s caught up, with Americana, you know, that’s exactly what that is. I wish they would bring back “folk rock.”

AP: What’s next for you?

WILLIAMS: Another album. We’re already talking about that.

United States News

A ballot drop box sits outside the city government center, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Bridgeport, C...

Associated Press

Drop boxes have become key to election conspiracy theories. Two Democrats just fueled those claims

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A woman approaches a drop box in the dark with what appears to be handfuls of ballots. At a different drop box, someone else is seen making multiple trips to insert ballots. At yet another, the same car stops on at least three separate occasions, with different people stepping out and […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Retired university dean who was married to author Ron Powers shot to death on Vermont trail

CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are asking the public, businesses and hunters near a state university campus to review their surveillance systems after a retired dean and professor who was married to best-selling author Ron Powers was found shot to death on a rail trail this week. Police said Friday night an autopsy […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McC...

Associated Press

Despite wide support for Ukraine aid in Congress, it seems no one could muscle $6 billion to passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The collapse of Ukraine aid in Congress was months in the making, and exactly what Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had feared. McConnell had warned that political support for Ukraine was in danger as a small but vocal contingent of fellow Republican lawmakers intensified their efforts against sending U.S. money overseas for […]

3 hours ago

CORRECTS LOCATION Palestinians walk away from the kibbutz of Kfar Azza, Israel, near the fence with...

Associated Press

Hamas attacked Israel and Netanyahu says his country is ‘at war.’ Follow live updates

The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip have carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. Israel says at least 40 people have died. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu […]

5 hours ago

FILE - A prescription is filled, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Morganton, N.C. A dose of patience may co...

Associated Press

Pharmacist shortages and heavy workloads challenge drugstores heading into their busy season

A dose of patience may come in handy at the pharmacy counter this fall. Drug and staffing shortages haven’t gone away. Stores are starting their busiest time of year as customers look for help with colds and the flu. And this fall, pharmacists are dealing with a new vaccine and the start of insurance coverage […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

A taxiing airplane collides with a Chicago airport shuttle, injuring 2 people

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people were injured at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Friday evening during an accident on the ground involving an airplane preparing for takeoff and an employee shuttle bus. American Eagle flight 6209 operated by Air Wisconsin Airlines made contact with the bus while the plane was taxiing, American Airlines said in a […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Lucinda Williams talks about writing and performing rock ‘n’ roll after her stroke