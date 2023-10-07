I-17 southbound lanes reopened after fatal wrong-way crash
Oct 7, 2023, 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:02 am
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a fatal accident that resulted in the closing of the Interstate 17 southbound lanes for a few hours early Saturday in Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash involved a wrong-way vehicle.
According to DPS, the wrong-way driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes from milepost 218 before colliding with another vehicle near milepost 222 around 4 a.m.
One person was killed and two others were injured in the collision.
The southbound lanes of I-17 were closed in the area of Dove Valley until approximately 8 a.m.
