PHOENIX — Police are investigating a fatal accident that resulted in the closing of the Interstate 17 southbound lanes for a few hours early Saturday in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash involved a wrong-way vehicle.

According to DPS, the wrong-way driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes from milepost 218 before colliding with another vehicle near milepost 222 around 4 a.m.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the collision.

The southbound lanes of I-17 were closed in the area of Dove Valley until approximately 8 a.m.

