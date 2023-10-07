Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

I-17 southbound lanes reopened after fatal wrong-way crash

Oct 7, 2023, 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:02 am

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police are investigating a fatal accident that resulted in the closing of the Interstate 17 southbound lanes for a few hours early Saturday in Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash involved a wrong-way vehicle.

According to DPS, the wrong-way driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes from milepost 218 before colliding with another vehicle near milepost 222 around 4 a.m.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the collision.

The southbound lanes of I-17 were closed in the area of Dove Valley until approximately 8 a.m.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

freeway in metro Phoenix is closed due to crash...

KTAR.com

I-10 eastbound lanes closed in Buckeye because of crash

The eastbound lanes of Interstate-10 were closed in Buckeye early Saturday because of a crash near milepost 109.

33 minutes ago

The "Rocky Horror Picture Show" will celebrate its 48th anniversary with two tours and one of them ...

Stephen Gugliociello

‘Rocky Horror’ to tour in Phoenix with original cast member

The "Rocky Horror Picture Show" will celebrate its 48th anniversary with two tours and one of them is stopping in Phoenix.

47 minutes ago

Second Sundays is returning to Tempe's Mill Avenue this weekend. (Downtown Tempe photo)....

David Veenstra

Second Sundays on Mill returns to downtown Tempe this weekend

Second Sundays is returning to downtown Tempe this weekend. The free, family-friendly event will feature live music, food, crafts and more.

2 hours ago

One of the many sports fields at Legacy Sports Park, formerly known as Bell Bank Park, in southeast...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

No bidders emerge for Legacy Sports Park in Mesa; future still uncertain

The auction for the 320-acre Legacy Sports Park in Mesa has been canceled after no bidders registered.

3 hours ago

three Tucson men were indicted in a smuggling conspiracy...

KTAR.com

3 Arizona men indicted in human smuggling conspiracy

Three Tucson men were indicted for conspiring to smuggle migrants for profit, authorities announced Thursday.

12 hours ago

FILE - Tobin Waller, of Salem, Ore., a member of the Ojibwe tribe, dances to drummers pounding a be...

Associated Press

Indigenous Peoples Day brings celebration, protests nationwide

The events across the U.S. come two years after President Joe Biden officially commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

I-17 southbound lanes reopened after fatal wrong-way crash