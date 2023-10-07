Close
I-10 eastbound lane reopened in Buckeye after crash

Oct 7, 2023, 7:28 AM | Updated: 10:15 am

PHOENIX — An eastbound lane of Interstate 10 has been reopened in Buckeye after a multi-vehicle collision early Saturday.

The eastbound lanes were closed for a few hours due to a crash at milepost 109, which is near Palo Verde Road.

The left lane was reopened around 10 a.m. while the right lane remained blocked.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire and there were injuries involved.

DPS did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries.

During the closures, eastbound motorists exited I-10 at Hassayampa Road.

