PHOENIX — One man is dead after a losing control of his motorcycle Friday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department reports responding to the intersection of Indian School Road and 51st Avenue at about 6:20 a.m. The initial call was a report of a serious collision.

Upon arriving on the scene, authorities report finding a man, later identified as 24-year-old Aron Magdaleno Romer, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by the medical staff.

According to police, a witness stated the victim was riding east on Indian School Road when he attempted to maneuver around a vehicle and he lost control of the bike and hit the curb. Police also report he was not wearing a helmet. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

No other details were provided.

