Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNCATEGORIZED

Tips for your internet browser if it’s slowing down to a crawl

Oct 8, 2023, 7:15 AM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kim Komando's Profile Picture

BY KIM KOMANDO


KTAR.com

Quick! What’s the one app you use more than just about any other? I bet it’s your browser. It takes you everywhere online. But with countless extensions and tools, not to mention the complexity of today’s websites, we’re working them to death.

That consistently high demand on your computer’s resources can exhaust your machine, especially laptops. Say hello to shorter battery life, slower performance times, cybersecurity risks and system crashes.

Fortunately, with a few pro tweaks to your browser’s settings, you can do what you need online faster. 

RELATED STORIES

Chrome needs a refresh – Here’s how:

Chrome is a notorious resource hog. Yes, Google has made changes to fix that, but popping into the settings will further reduce the load on your system and keep your computer happy. 

  • Manage extensions: Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then Extensions > Manage Extensions. Remove or disable any unnecessary extensions. 
  • Disable hardware acceleration: Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then Settings > System. Toggle off Use hardware acceleration when available. 
  • Content settings: Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, then Privacy and security > Site settings. Review and customize permissions for Cookies and site data, JavaScript, Images, and Pop-ups and redirects. 

Fix Safari if you use a Mac:

On a Mac, you probably use the Safari browser. You can make a couple of quick changes in Apple’s browser, too. 

  • Manage extensions: Click Safari in the menu bar > Settings. Open the Extensions tab, then remove or disable anything you don’t use. 
  • Site settings: From Settings, click the Websites tab. Customize settings for individual websites; you can block plugins, auto-playing media and location access. 
  • Disable auto-playing media: In Settings, go to the Websites tab > Auto-Play. Choose Stop Media with Sound or Never Autoplay to conserve resources. 

Congrats! Just a few minutes and you added time to your computer’s life. Don’t stop now: 

Dive deeper: Check your battery’s lifespan 

Your laptop battery is only equipped to handle a limited number of complete cycles or, in layman’s terms, the charging process in which your battery goes from 0% to 100% before it starts losing efficiency. If you consistently put your laptop battery through complete charge cycles, it will lose efficiency — and so will older batteries as they age. 

You can’t just avoid charging your battery to cut down on the cycles you put it through, so it’s essential to check your battery’s health instead. Doing so will give you a good idea of how much more abuse your battery can take and help prompt you to make changes to preserve battery health. 

Get the steps for Windows and Mac laptops here. 

Keep your tech-know going  

My popular podcast is called “Kim Komando Today.” It’s a solid 30 minutes of tech news, tips, and callers with tech questions like you from all over the country. Search for it wherever you get your podcasts. For your convenience, hit the link below for a recent episode. 

PODCAST PICK: Cheap voice cloning, earn $ w/ online surveys & iPhone 15 mania 

Plus, got a side hustle? I show Chris from Colorado how to set up an online presence for his small biz. Major networks are up for grabs — Baby Boomers can rescue them. Tips on setting up Zoom backgrounds, spotting hacked webcams, and finding keyloggers on your devices. 

Uncategorized

City of Tempe/Facebook photo...

Stephen Gugliociello

Tempe to convert cooling center to city resource center

The city will begin repurposing its cooling center at EnVision Center starting Saturday as a site to help residents with a variety of needs.

8 days ago

Photo provided by Lego...

Stephen Gugliociello

Legoland in Tempe offers Halloween-themed events for kids

Children of the Valley can start building toward Halloween on Sunday. Legoland in Tempe is hosting a variety of events for all of October. 

8 days ago

cop cars parked with their patrol lights in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Police investigate child’s accidental shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting incident involving a child Wednesday night in the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Just after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting where a child reportedly accidentally shot themselves, authorities said. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further details were released. […]

10 days ago

iPhone on top of a laptop...

Data Doctors

This is why your iPhone battery life isn’t all that great

A lot of things that are out of your control could be slowing down your technology, but we dive into things that can be fixed.

2 months ago

...

Promotions

Gaydos & Chad “Sound of Freedom”

Gaydos & Chad has partnered with Harkins Theatres for a special screening of Sound of Freedom on Tuesday, July 25th at Harkins Scottsdale 101!

3 months ago

Kevin Stone

Follow @kstonezone

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Tips for your internet browser if it’s slowing down to a crawl