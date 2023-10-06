Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

ACLU sues a Tennessee city over an anti-drag ordinance

Oct 6, 2023, 3:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on Friday filed a federal lawsuit against a Tennessee city that passed an ordinance designed to ban drag performances from taking place on public property.

The legal challenge is the latest development in the ongoing political battle over LGBTQ+ rights inside Tennessee, where the state’s conservative leaders have sought to limit events where drag performers may appear, restrict classroom conversations about gender and sexuality, and ban gender-affirming care.

Friday’s latest lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Tennessee Equality Project, a nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and has previously hosted a Pride event in Murfreesboro — located about 34 miles (55 kilometers) south of Nashville — since 2016.

However, according to the 67-page complaint, the organization has faced recent opposition from Murfreesboro leaders after conservative activists alleged that drag performances that took place during the 2022 Pride event resulted in the “illegal sexualization of kids.”

TEP denied the shows were inappropriate, noting that the performers were fully clothed. However, the city quickly warned the organization it would be denying any future event permits and later approved updating its “community decency standards” intended to “assist in the determination of conduct, materials, and events that may be judged as obscene or harmful to minors.”

The suit alleges the ordinance violates the First Amendment for chilling free speech rights, as well as argues that it breaks the 14th Amendment for discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community.

A spokesperson for the city of Murfreesboro did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In late August, the ACLU filed a similar lawsuit after the Blount County district attorney warned Pride festival organizers in eastern Tennessee that he planned to enforce a newly enacted state law intended to severely limit drag shows. Two days later, a federal judge ruled that law enforcement officials couldn’t do so.

Meanwhile, a separate federal judge across the state in Memphis ruled this summer that Tennessee’s anti-drag show law was “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad,” and encouraged “discriminatory enforcement.” The judge in March had previously temporarily blocked the law from taking effect.

Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Legislature and Republican Gov. Bill Lee enacted the anti-drag show law in March. Many supporters said drag performances in their hometowns made it necessary to restrict them from taking place in public or where children could view them.

Along with statewide bans on drag performances, some cities and counties in the U.S. have moved to implement their own local limitations. A handful of local governments have already done so in West Virginia, while voters in the small town of Bellefontaine, Ohio, will be asked whether to ban drag shows in public on the Nov. 7 ballot.

United States News

Associated Press

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice rejects GOP call to recuse on redistricting cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A newly elected liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, who has called Republican-drawn electoral districts “rigged,” declined to recuse herself on Friday from a pair of redistricting lawsuits. Justice Janet Protasiewicz’s decision to remain on the cases increases the chance that Republicans, who control the Legislature and drew the maps, may proceed […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

Authorities can’t search slain Las Vegas reporter’s devices, Nevada Supreme Court rules

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter’s personal devices and other records are protected even after death, the Nevada Supreme Court has ruled. The state’s highest court ruled Thursday that Nevada’s shield law, which protects journalists from disclosing sources, precludes Las Vegas police and prosecutors from going through Jeff German’s things, the […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Oregon man convicted of murder in shooting of sheriff’s deputy in Washington sentenced to life

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An Oregon man who fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy in southwest Washington state has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole. Guillermo Raya Leon, 28, was sentenced Thursday in the 2021 death of Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown, The Columbian reported. A Clark County Superior Court […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former US intelligence officer charged with trying to give classified defense information to China

SEATTLE (AP) — A former U.S. Army intelligence officer has been charged with attempting to provide classified defense information to the Chinese security services during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic — including some listed in a Microsoft Word document titled “Important Information to Share with Chinese Government.” Authorities on Friday arrested former Sgt. Joseph […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Arkansas jail inmates settle lawsuit with doctor who prescribed them ivermectin for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Five former inmates at an Arkansas county jail have settled their lawsuit against a doctor who they said gave them the antiparasitic drug ivermectin to fight COVID-19 without their consent. A federal judge last week dismissed the 2022 lawsuit against Dr. Robert Karas, who was the doctor for the Washington […]

47 minutes ago

Police tape crosses the street at a scene where multiple people were shot, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023,...

Associated Press

2nd suspect arraigned in shooting that claimed life of baby delivered after mother was shot on bus

BOSTON (AP) — A second suspect was arraigned on murder charges Friday after a pregnant woman who was hit by gunfire on a bus in Holyoke, Massachusetts, delivered a baby that later died. Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, appeared in court via Zoom for his alleged involvement in Wednesday’s shooting, investigators said. Other charges are […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

ACLU sues a Tennessee city over an anti-drag ordinance