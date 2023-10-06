Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Oregon man convicted of murder in shooting of sheriff’s deputy in Washington sentenced to life

Oct 6, 2023, 3:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An Oregon man who fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy in southwest Washington state has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole.

Guillermo Raya Leon, 28, was sentenced Thursday in the 2021 death of Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown, The Columbian reported.

A Clark County Superior Court jury found the Salem man guilty last week of aggravated first-degree murder, trafficking in stolen property, burglary, motor vehicle theft and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

The sentence followed emotional statements from Brown’s family and co-workers.

Jill Brown in court said the sentencing doesn’t give closure to her husband’s death but she considered it an “appropriate acknowledgement” of what happened, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Brown was shot on July 23, 2021, as the detective was doing surveillance in his unmarked SUV at an east Vancouver apartment complex. Law enforcement officers from several agencies were investigating Raya Leon, his brother and his brother’s wife in a case described by prosecutors as a conspiracy to steal dozens of firearms and thousands of ammunition rounds from a storage unit and then sell them.

Raya Leon claimed self-defense in the shooting and his lawyer during trial argued Raya Leon did not intend to shoot the detective, only to confirm Brown was watching them.

Prosecutors said Raya Leon knew Brown was a deputy and took time to think things over before confronting the detective. They said Raya Leon sneaked up on Brown and shot him from behind.

Raya Leon’s sister-in-law Misty Raya, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of theft of a firearm. She was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison.

A jury convicted Raya Leon’s brother, Abran Raya Leon, of second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was the getaway driver in the shooting, and a judge in late August sentenced him to 27 years in prison.

United States News

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)...

Associated Press

Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall. Asked if barriers work, he says ‘No’

President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his administration’s decision to waive 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow for construction of roughly 20 miles of additional border wall

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man found guilty of murder in deaths of 3 neighbors in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury on Friday convicted a Portland, Oregon, man of murder in the shooting deaths of three of his neighbors. Brett Pruett, 61, was found guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and assault, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Police found three […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge rules man accused of killing 10 at a Colorado supermarket is mentally competent to stand trial

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge ruled Friday that the man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in a 2021 rampage is mentally competent to stand trial. The decision allows the prosecution of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa to move forward. Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that Alissa, who has schizophrenia, is able […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Tom Cole, R-Okla., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Virginia family sues school system for $30 million over student’s sexual assault in bathroom

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A teenager and her parents have filed a $30 million lawsuit against a northern Virginia school system, saying the district failed to adequately investigate and tried to cover up her sexual assault by a male student in a high school bathroom. The details of the 2021 assault — the attacker was […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

ACLU sues a Tennessee city over an anti-drag ordinance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on Friday filed a federal lawsuit against a Tennessee city that passed an ordinance designed to ban drag performances from taking place on public property. The legal challenge is the latest development in the ongoing political battle over LGBTQ+ rights inside Tennessee, where the […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Oregon man convicted of murder in shooting of sheriff’s deputy in Washington sentenced to life