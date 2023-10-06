Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Arkansas jail inmates settle lawsuit with doctor who prescribed them ivermectin for COVID-19

Oct 6, 2023, 2:39 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Five former inmates at an Arkansas county jail have settled their lawsuit against a doctor who they said gave them the antiparasitic drug ivermectin to fight COVID-19 without their consent.

A federal judge last week dismissed the 2022 lawsuit against Dr. Robert Karas, who was the doctor for the Washington County jail and had administered the drug to treat COVID, citing the settlement.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved ivermectin for use by people and animals for some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions. The FDA has not approved its use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. According to the FDA, side effects for the drug include skin rash, nausea and vomiting.

The inmates said they were never told ivermectin was among the medications they had been given to treat their COVID-19 infections, and instead were told they were being given vitamins, antibiotics or steroids. The inmates said in their lawsuit that they suffered side effects from taking the drug including vision issues, diarrhea and stomach cramps, according to the lawsuit.

“These men are incredibly courageous and resilient to stand up to the abusive, inhumane experimentation they endured at the Washington County Detention Center,” said Holly Dickson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, which represented the inmates. “The experimental use of Ivermectin without the knowledge and consent of these patients was a grave violation of medical ethics and the rights of the patients and these brave clients prevented further violation of not only their own rights, but those of others detained in WCDC.”

Under the settlement, each of the former inmates will receive $2,000. Two of the inmates are no longer in custody and the other three are now in state custody, Dickson said. The jail has also improved its notice and consent procedures and forms since the lawsuit was filed, the ACLU said.

Michael Mosley, an attorney for the defendants in the case, said they didn’t admit any wrongdoing by settling the case.

“From our perspective, we simply settled because the settlement (as you can see) is very minimal and less than the projected cost of continued litigation,” Mosley said in an email to The Associated Press. “Additionally, the allegations by some that Dr. Karas conducted any experiment regarding ivermectin were and are false and were disproven in this case.”

The state Medical Board last year voted to take no action against Karas after it received complaints about his use of ivermectin to treat COVID among inmates. Karas has said he began giving ivermectin at the jail in November 2020. He told a state Medical Board investigator that 254 inmates at the jail had been treated with ivermectin.

Karas has defended the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19, and said no inmates were forced to take it.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks in March denied the motion to dismiss the inmates’ lawsuit, ruling that they had a “plausible” claim that their constitutional rights had been violated.

The American Medical Association, the American Pharmacists Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists in 2021 called to an immediate end to prescribing and using the drug to treat COVID-19.

Pharmacy prescriptions for ivermectin boomed during the pandemic, and health officials in Arkansas and other states issued warnings after seeing a spike in poison control center calls about people taking the animal form of the drug to treat COVID-19. The CDC also sent an alert to doctors about the trend.

Despite the warnings, the drug had been touted by Republican lawmakers in Arkansas and other states as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

United States News

Associated Press

Man found guilty of murder in deaths of 3 neighbors in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury on Friday convicted a Portland, Oregon, man of murder in the shooting deaths of three of his neighbors. Brett Pruett, 61, was found guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and assault, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Police found three […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge rules man accused of killing 10 at a Colorado supermarket is mentally competent to stand trial

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge ruled Friday that the man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in a 2021 rampage is mentally competent to stand trial. The decision allows the prosecution of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa to move forward. Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that Alissa, who has schizophrenia, is able […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Tom Cole, R-Okla., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Virginia family sues school system for $30 million over student’s sexual assault in bathroom

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A teenager and her parents have filed a $30 million lawsuit against a northern Virginia school system, saying the district failed to adequately investigate and tried to cover up her sexual assault by a male student in a high school bathroom. The details of the 2021 assault — the attacker was […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

ACLU sues a Tennessee city over an anti-drag ordinance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on Friday filed a federal lawsuit against a Tennessee city that passed an ordinance designed to ban drag performances from taking place on public property. The legal challenge is the latest development in the ongoing political battle over LGBTQ+ rights inside Tennessee, where the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice rejects GOP call to recuse on redistricting cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A newly elected liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, who has called Republican-drawn electoral districts “rigged,” declined to recuse herself on Friday from a pair of redistricting lawsuits. Justice Janet Protasiewicz’s decision to remain on the cases increases the chance that Republicans, who control the Legislature and drew the maps, may proceed […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Arkansas jail inmates settle lawsuit with doctor who prescribed them ivermectin for COVID-19