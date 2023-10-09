Close
Scottsdale homebuilder buys land to build 1,225 homes in north Phoenix

Oct 9, 2023, 4:05 AM

Surrounded by the Sonoran Preserve and state land in north Phoenix, this 473-acre parcel will be home to 1,225 homes when completed. (Taylor Morrison Homes Photo)

BY ANGELA GONZALES/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE:TMHC) is moving dirt on a 472-acre master-planned community in north Phoenix that will have 1,225 homes at full build-out.

The Scottsdale-based homebuilder on Oct. 2 closed on the first 193 acres, paying $20.65 million in cash to MacEwen Ranch LLC, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC.

Nate Nathan and David Mullard of Scottsdale-based Nathan & Associates Inc. represented the seller.

“This represents the largest fee title piece of ground in this area not owned by the state,” said Nathan, president and designated broker of Nathan & Associates. “Taylor Morrison spent five years designing and negotiating the current plan. It represents one of the single most important properties in north Phoenix that is not state land. I believe it will become the most desired community in the northeast Valley.”

Tree salvage has commenced, said Brad Schoenberg, Phoenix division president for Taylor Morrison.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

