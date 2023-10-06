Close
Suspects in 2 Phoenix violent crime cases put behind bars

Oct 6, 2023

Norris Berry, left, and Jalan Vandiver were arrested Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in connection with unrelated violent crimes in Phoenix, Arizona. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Suspects in two Phoenix violent crime cases — a fatal stabbing last month and a shooting this week — have been arrested, authorities said Friday.

The first crime occurred Sept. 17, when a man was stabbed near 27th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victim, whose name was not released, died after being taken to a hospital.

Investigators identified Norris Robert Kyle Berry, 38, as a suspect in the case.

Berry was located and arrested Thursday. He was booked into jail on counts of second-degree murder and possession narcotic drugs for sale.

Man hospitalized after late-night Phoenix shooting

In the more recent case, a shooting late Wednesday near Greenway Road and Interstate 17 left a man in extremely critical condition, police said.

Officers responded to the area around 11:15 p.m. The victim, whose name was not released, initially was taken to a medical facility near 51st Avenue and Bell Road.

The Glendale Fire Department then transported him to a local hospital.

Investigators identified Jalan Vandiver, 22, as the alleged shooter.

Vandiver was arrested Thursday and booked into jail for aggravated assault. Police said the charges will be changed if the victim dies.

